Jury retires in trial of doctor accused of murdering autistic son (3)

The jury in the trial of a doctor accused of murdering her three-year-old autistic son in her south Dublin home has begun its deliberations at the Central Criminal Court.

Maha Al Adheem (43) has admitted stabbing her son and told gardai that “a power” had made her go to a drawer and remove a knife. The boy was stabbed 20 times and four stab wounds had penetrated his lungs and heart, severing a vital artery. His cause of death was multiple stab wounds to his chest, abdomen and trunk as well as to his right thigh.

Ms Al Adheem, of Riverside, Poddle Park, Kimmage, Dublin 12 has pleaded not guilty to murdering Omar Omran on July 10th, 2017 at the same address.

The jury of nine men and three women heard from two Central Mental Hospital consultant psychiatrists during the trial who said Ms Al Adheem fulfils the criteria for a special verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Dr Paul O’Connell and Dr Lisa McLoughlin were in agreement that Ms Al Adheem was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia in July 2017. The Kuwaiti woman was unable to appreciate that what she did at the time was morally wrong and would have been unable to refrain from her actions, they said.

Patrick Gageby SC, defending, told the court this morning that he would like to repeat and add to one of the section 22 admissions which his colleague Anne Rowland SC had made on the first day of the trial.

The body of Omar Omran was removed to the Mater Hospital and then to the city morgue where an autopsy revealed stab wounds, which were inflicted by Ms Al Adheem who had the requisite intention required by the Criminal Justice Act of 1964, said Mr Gageby.

Ms Justice Eileen Creedon addressed the jury saying that because of the admissions made by the defence in the case they did not need to consider any charge less than murder.

The judge told the jury that if they were satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that Ms Al Adheem did unlawfully kill her son, which should not cause them too much difficulty, they must then go on to consider the defence of insanity.

The judge explained that if it found, on the balance of probabilities, that Ms Al Adheem was suffering from a mental disorder at the time, they may return a verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Ms Justice Creedon said the jury had heard uncontradicted evidence from two psychiatrists that Ms Al Adheem was suffering at the time from a mental disorder. The accused meets two of the limbs within the Criminal Law Insanity Act 2006 where only one is required, she said.

“If you are satisfied Ms Al Adheem was suffering from a mental disorder and she satisfied one of the two limbs, you are entitled to bring in a verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity,” explained Ms Justice Creedon.

However, if the jury was not satisfied this was the case they would have to consider a verdict of murder which would be contrary to the expert evidence, she said.

Ms Justice Creedon outlined three verdicts the jury could return, namely; not guilty; guilty of murder; and not guilty by reason of insanity. The verdict must be unanimous, the court heard.