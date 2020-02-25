Jury in Patricia O’Connor murder case continue delibrations and request flip-chart

The jury in the trial of a 35-year-old man accused of murdering a retired grandmother, whose dismembered remains were found scattered across the Dublin and Wicklow mountains nearly three years ago, have requested an easel and flip-chart to aid their deliberations.

Kieran Greene has pleaded not guilty to murdering Patricia O’Connor (61) at her home in Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 on May 29th, 2017.

The deceased’s daughter Louise O’Connor (41) and granddaughter Stephanie O’Connor (22), both of Millmount Court, Dundrum Road, Dublin 14, and Louise O’Connor’s ex-partner Keith Johnston (43), of Avonbeg Gardens, Tallaght, Dublin 24 are all charged with impeding the apprehension or prosecution of Mr Greene, knowing or believing him to have committed an arrestable offence, to wit the murder of Mrs O’Connor on May 29th, 2017.

The seven-week trial at the Central Criminal Court has heard that the body of Mrs O’Connor was dismembered into 15 separate parts that were found at nine different locations over a 30km range in the Dublin and Wicklow mountains between June 10th and 14th, 2017.

Former Depute State Pathologist, Dr Michael Curtis, gave evidence that Mrs O’Connor’s head was struck a minimum of three blows with a solid implement and the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

The jury of six men and five women requested an easel and a flip-chart on Tuesday and queried how to view CCTV footage that had been played during the trial.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott told the jurors that he would organise those “two practical matters” in their absence and that exhibits were also available if needed. They then resumed deliberations at 10.38am.

At 1pm, the judge told the jury that it was time for lunch. He asked them to suspend their deliberations and return to court at 2pm.

The jury has so far spent two hours and 25 minutes considering its verdicts.

The judge has previously outlined to the jurors that if they reach a verdict that Mr Greene is not guilty then the other three accused must be acquitted.

The jury can return three verdicts in relation to the murder charge against Mr Greene, namely; guilty of murder, not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter or not guilty.

There are three verdicts the jury can return in relation to Louise O’Connor, Stephanie O’Connor and Keith Johnston impeding the apprehension or prosecution of Mr Greene, knowing or believing him to have committed an arrestable offence. These are: not guilty, guilty of knowing that Mr Greene had committed murder or in the alternative, guilty of knowing that Mr Greene had committed manslaughter.

Mr Justice McDermott told the jurors on Monday that they may find it useful to firstly consider the case against Mr Greene and then move onto the separate trials of his three co-accused, who are charged with impeding the apprehension or prosecution of Mr Greene. “It is a matter for you as to how you conduct your business,” he said, adding that the exhibits in the case will be made available to them.

The judge also said that if a verdict was reached on any count then they should enter that count in the box on the issue paper. He said the jury must be unanimous in their decision in respect of the four counts.

Mr Greene has given two accounts of Mrs O’Connor’s death. In an interview with gardai in June 2017, Mr Greene said he was in the bathroom when Mrs O’Connor walked in and hit him with a hurl on the wrist, saying ‘Get out, Get out’. Mr Greene said he grabbed the hurl from her, hit her and did not know want happened next as when he woke up there was blood everywhere and he panicked.

The trial has heard that six months after he was charged with her murder, Mr Greene changed his account of killing and dismembering his partner’s mother. He told gardai in December 2017 that he had taken “the rap” and felt he was being set-up, as his girlfriend Louise O’Connor subsequently started going back out with her ex-boyfriend Mr Johnston.

Mr Greene also told detectives in his December interview that Mrs O’Connor attacked him with a hurley. However, he said Mrs O’Connor’s husband, Augustine ‘Gus’ O’Connor, came into the bathroom after he fell to the ground and admonished his wife saying: “What the fuck are you doing?” Mr Greene told detectives that Mr O’Connor had killed his wife using a crowbar and he [MR GREENE]had taken the blame.

Mother-of-five Louise O’Connor has pleaded not guilty to agreeing to or acquiescing in her daughter Stephanie O’Connor disguising herself as Patricia O’Connor at Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 on May 29th, 2017 in order to conceal the fact that Patricia O’Connor was dead.

Stephanie O’Connor has pleaded not guilty to disguising herself as Mrs O’Connor at Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 at a point in time after her murder on May 29th, 2017 in order to conceal the fact that she was already dead.

Mr Johnston has pleaded not guilty to assisting Mr Greene in the purchase of various implements at Woodie’s, Mr Price, B&Q and Shoe Zone, Tallaght, Dublin 24 on June 9th, 2017, which were to be used in the concealment of the remains of Mrs O’Connor.