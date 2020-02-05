Jury in O’Connor trial views CCTV footage for a second day

The jury in the Patricia O’Connor murder trial have been watching CCTV footage of one of the accused purchasing items in DIY stores in the days after her alleged killing.

The trial has heard that gardaí watched a total of 343 hours of footage covering the front and back of the deceased’s Rathfarnham home, which was captured on a neighbour’s camera over a two-week period in 2017.

The jurors have spent a second day watching CCTV evidence at the Central Criminal Court, where father-of-three Kieran Greene (34) is on trial charged with murdering Mrs O’Connor (61) at her home in Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 on May 29th, 2017. He has pleaded not guilty.

The deceased’s daughter Louise O’Connor (41) and granddaughter Stephanie O’Connor (22), both of Millmount Court, Dundrum Road, Dublin 14, and Louise O’Connor’s ex-partner Keith Johnston (43), of Avonbeg Gardens, Tallaght, Dublin 24 are all charged with impeding the apprehension or prosecution of Kieran Greene, knowing or believing him to have committed an arrestable offence, to wit the murder of Mrs O’Connor on May 29th, 2017.

The trial has heard that the body of Mrs O’Connor was dismembered into 15 separate parts that were found at nine different locations over a 30km range in the Dublin and Wicklow mountains between June 10th and 14th, 2017.

Former Deputy State Pathologist Dr Michael Curtis has given evidence that Mrs O’Connor’s head was struck a minimum of three blows with a solid implement and the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

It is the prosecution’s case that Mrs O’Connor was already lying dead in a shallow grave in Wexford but not yet dismembered when Mr Johnston assisted Mr Greene in purchasing various DIY items.

It is also the State’s contention that Mr Johnston began redecorating the bathroom at Mountainview Park in order to destroy or conceal any evidence relating to the alleged murder of Mrs O’Connor.

The trial has heard that while in custody, Mr Greene changed his account of killing and dismembering his partner’s mother, six months after he was charged with her murder.

Evidence has been given that Mr Greene walked into Rathfarnham Garda Station on June 12th, 2017 and told a detective that he had done “something terrible” and dismembered the body of Mrs O’Connor on his own.

However, the accused man told gardaí on December 9th that he had taken “the rap” and felt he was being set-up, as his girlfriend Louise O’Connor subsequently started going back out with her ex-boyfriend Keith Johnston.