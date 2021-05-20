Jury in Deirdre Morley trial resumes deliberations

The jury in the trial of Deirdre Morley, who has been charged with murdering her three young children in their home in January 2020, has resumed its deliberations.

The jury of ten men and two women considered their verdict for one hour and 28 minutes on Wednesday afternoon, and resumed their deliberations at 11.22 on Thursday morning.

Ms Morley (44), of Parson’s Court, Newcastle, Co Dublin, is charged with murdering Conor McGinley (9) and Darragh McGinley (7), and Carla McGinley (3). She has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Their bodies were discovered by their father, Andrew McGinley, in their home on January 24th, 2020, the trial at the Central Criminal Court heard.

In new comments to the jury on the law governing guilty but insane pleas, the judge in the case, Mr Justice Paul Coffey, said this was “not a case where the prosecution is seeking a finding of murder.”

The defendant admits to having killed her children and the question is whether she was not responsible for her acts for reasons of insanity, he said.

The jury must make its decision based on the balance of probability, and the law stipulates that the jury must be satisfied that Ms Morley can be deemed to not be responsible for her acts because of one of three criteria.

Any one of these criteria was sufficient for the jury to return a verdict of guilty but insane, he said. They were alternative grounds, not cumulative grounds.

The criteria were that she did not understand the nature and quality of her act, did not know it was wrong, and could not refrain from doing what she did, he said.

The law requires that a court hearing in such cases hears expert evidence on legal insanity, the judge said.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr Brenda Wright who was called by the defence had given expert evidence that Ms Morley had been suffering from a mental disorder, bipolar affective disorder, and that she complied with two of the three criteria set out in the law, he said.

Ms Morley had not known that what she was doing was wrong, and had not been able to refrain from doing what she did.

The prosecution had not sought to challenge Dr Wright’s opinion, Mr Justice Coffey said.

The prosecution had called Dr Mary Davoren who gave expert evidence that “fully supported” the evidence given by Dr Wright, the judge told the jury.

Dr Davoren had said Ms Morley had been suffering from a mental disorder and had met the same two criteria. She had not known that what she was doing was wrong, and had not been able to refrain from doing what she did.

“The expert evidence is all one way,” the judge said. “The doctors are unanimous in their opinion that the accused was legally insane when she smothered and killed her three children.”

