Jury in Ana Kriégel murder trial sent home until Friday

The jury in the trial of two boys accused of the murder of Ana Kriégel has suspended its deliberations for the day.

Jurors have spent just under four hours deliberating since being sent out to begin considering a verdict on Wednesday. They will resume at 10am on Friday.

On Thursday the jury asked to see several exhibits including a stick, the Tescon brand tape which was found wrapped around Ana’s neck when her body was found and the gloves found in Boy A’s backpack.

The jury also asked to see video footage presented during the trial. Mr Justice Paul McDermott ordered jurors be provided with a laptop to view the footage and specialist gloves to handle the exhibits.

The prosecution allege Boy B lured the 14-year-old girl from her home at 5pm on May 14th, 2018 on the pretence of meeting Boy A, who Ana was “interested” in. Boy A then allegedly violently sexually assaulted and murdered her in the derelict farmhouse as Boy B watched.

Boy A has pleaded not guilty to the murder and sexual assault “involving serious violence” of Ana Kriégel on May 14th, 2018, at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan in Dublin.

Boy B has pleaded not guilty to the murder of the girl on the same date.

The accused were 13 at the time of the alleged offence and are 14 now.

Mr Justice McDermott readdressed the jury on two issues in the case on Thursday. Regarding the accused’s alleged intention to kill, the judge said the prosecution case was that the forensic and pathology evidence of the injuries inflicted on Ana showed there was intention.

He also reread a portion of the evidence of retired State Pathologist Maire Cassidy regarding the genital injuries.