Jury in Ana Kriégel murder trial resumes deliberations

The jury in the trial of two boys accused of the murder of Ana Kriégel will resume deliberations at 10am on Tuesday.

Jurors have now spent 11 and a half hours considering a verdict.

On Friday, the jury requested and was given the videos of Boy B’s Garda interviews. The jury also asked for a large screen to view the footage provided to them.

During the trial, the jury watched about 16 hours of Boy B’s eight interviews with gardaí.

On Thursday, the jury asked to see several exhibits including a stick, the Tescon brand tape which was found wrapped around Ana’s neck when her body was found and the gloves found in Boy A’s backpack.

The jury also asked to see video footage presented during the trial. Mr Justice McDermott ordered jurors be provided with a laptop to view the footage and specialist gloves to handle the exhibits.

The prosecution allege Boy B lured the 14-year-old girl from her home at 5pm on May 14th, 2018 on the pretence of meeting Boy A, who Ana was “interested” in. It is alleged Boy A then violently sexually assaulted and murdered her in the derelict farmhouse as Boy B watched.

Boy A has pleaded not guilty to the murder and sexual assault “involving serious violence” of Ana Kriégel on May 14th, 2018, at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan in Dublin.

Boy B has pleaded not guilty to the murder of the girl on the same date.

The accused were 13 at the time of the alleged offence and are 14 now.