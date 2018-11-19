Jury deliberates in case of man (70) who denies murdering partner

A jury will on Monday begin considering their verdict in the trial of a 70-year-old man who denies murdering his partner of 36 years.

Desmond ‘Des’ Duffy has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Desmond ‘Dessie’ Sullivan (59) at the home they shared in Somerville Park, Rathmines, Dublin 6 on May 23rd, 2016.

Justice Paul McDermott has charged the jury of six men and six women and asked them to return to the Central Criminal Court this afternoon when they will formally begin their deliberations.

Mr Duffy told the trial that he was acting in self defence when he pushed against Mr Sullivan’s neck and that he did not intend to kill him or cause him serious harm. The prosecution said the accused man acted in anger. Justice McDermott told the jury there are three possible verdicts: Not guilty, not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter, or guilty of murder.