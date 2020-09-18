Jury continues considering verdict in Dundrum murder trial

A jury at the Central Criminal Court is continuing considering its verdict in the trial of a teenager accused of murdering another teenager during a melee in a south Dublin park.

The accused, who cannot be identified because he is a minor, pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to the manslaughter of Azzam Raguragui (18) at Finsbury Park, Dundrum, Dublin 14 on May 10th, 2019.

The trial has heard that a fight erupted between two groups of teens following a row about a stolen bike. During the melee, the accused stabbed Mr Raguragui causing his death.

The jury has spent just over nine hours considering the verdict since Tuesday.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott told members of the jury that if the accused honestly believed he was acting in self defence but used more force than a reasonable person would consider necessary, then he is guilty of manslaughter and not murder.

However, if the prosecution has excluded the possibility that he believed he was acting in self defence then the correct verdict is guilty of murder.