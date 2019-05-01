Judge says majority verdict acceptable in Quirke murder case

The judge in the trial of a Co Tipperary farmer who denies murdering his alleged love rival has told the jury she will accept a majority verdict.

The jury returned to the Central Criminal Court for their eighth day of deliberations on Wednesday.

Ms Justice Eileen Creedon told the jury members that they had now been deliberating for 18 hours and 24 minutes and that in those circumstances the court would accept a majority verdict.

This meant they could come to a verdict on the basis of an 11 to one, or 10 to two, decision. “Anything less than 10 is not acceptable,” she said.

If the jury could not agree on a verdict, then they could write “disagree” or “disagreement” on the issue paper, she said.

“This is entirely a matter for you and you can take all the time you want,” she said.

Patrick Quirke (50) of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Bobby Ryan, a part-time DJ going by the name Mr Moonlight. Mr Ryan went missing on June 3rd 2011 after leaving his girlfriend Mary Lowry’s home at about 6.30am.

His body was found in an underground run-off tank on the farm owned by Ms Lowry and leased by the accused at Fawnagown, Tipperary 22 months later on April 30th 2013.

The jury of six men and six women have been considering the evidence put before them during a 13-week trial which was followed by a week of closing speeches from barristers for the defence and prosecution.

The prosecution claims that Mr Quirke murdered Mr Ryan so he could rekindle an affair with Ms Lowry (52). The defence says the prosecution has failed to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt and that Mr Quirke should be acquitted.

In her charge last week Ms Justice Creedon told the jury they must not be influenced by emotion, sympathy, anger or disgust, and they must treat circumstantial evidence against the accused with care.