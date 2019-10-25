Judge receives psychological reports on boys convicted of Ana Kriegel’s murder

A sentence hearing for the two boys convicted of 14-year-old Ana Kriegel’s murder will take place next week, the Central Criminal Court heard on Friday.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott was on Friday given psychological and psychiatric reports relating to the two boys.

Prosecution barrister Brendan Grehan SC told Mr Justice McDermott that the hearing next Tuesday will include a summary of the evidence by a garda detective inspector and a statement by Ana Kriegel’s parents and is likely to take a full day.

The two boys, referred to in the media as Boy A and Boy B, were 13 years old when they murdered Ana Kriegel in an abandoned house at Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan, on May 14th, 2018.

The boys, now aged 15, were convicted by unanimous jury verdicts earlier this year. Boy A was also convicted of Ana’s aggravated sexual assault in a manner that involved serious violence to her.