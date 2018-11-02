‘Horror’ in canal chainsaw case should not determine verdict, jury told

A murder trial judge has noted the ‘disturbing elements’ relating to the disposal of the body in a case where the accused said he ‘chopped’ his friend up with a chainsaw after shooting him dead in self defence.

However, he told the jury that the ‘horror’ shouldn’t determine its verdict, with the main issue to decide being how his death was brought about.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott began charging the jury on Friday morning following a trial at the Central Criminal Court.

Paul Wells Snr (50) of Barnamore Park, Finglas has admitted shooting dead fellow Dubliner Kenneth O’Brien and dismembering his body. However, the father-of-five has pleaded not guilty to murdering the 33-year-old at his home in Barnamore Park on 15th or 16th January, 2016.

He claims that the deceased had wanted him to murder Mr O’Brien’s partner, so that he could take their child back to Australia, where he had previously lived.

He told gardaí that Mr O’Brien had brought a gun to his house for this purpose on the evening of the 15th but that he did not want to do it. He said this resulted in a scuffle between them, that the gun fell, they both tried to get it, but that he got to it first and shot his friend in the back of the head.

He said that he then panicked, ‘chopped him into pieces’ with a chainsaw Mr O’Brien had lent him, put his torso into Mr O’Brien’s suitcase and dumped it in the Grand Canal.

Disturbing elements

“In this case, there are disturbing elements in relation to the disposal of the body,” said Mr Justice McDermott, as he began his charge this morning.

“The main issue in this case is how the deceased died, how was his death brought about, what were the circumstances of his death,” he explained.

“Maybe some of the matters after his death assist you in determining that fact, but the horror that might have been felt at what happen shouldn’t necessarily determine the guilt or innocence of Mr Wells,” he continued. “It’s only if it informs you of what happened at the time he was killed that it becomes relevant.”

He told the jury to consider the the state in which the killing was done, whether it was intended or not, or was self defence or not.

However, he told the jury that it could consider something done afterwards to cover his tracks ‘if it’s suggested that it indicates state of mind on the part of the perpetrator’.

The jury had earlier heard the conclusion of the defence’s closing speech.

Common sense

Michael O’Higgins SC told the jurors that one of the things they would do when deliberating would be to use their common sense.

“It’s very good advice, but in certain cases common sense has its limitation,” he said. “The realm of this case as put forward by the prosecution and the defence is way outside everybody’s ordinary daily living.”

He asked them to keep that to the fore and not rush to any conclusions.

“It would be wrong to convict Mr Wells because you think he’s despicable,” he said. “It would be equally wrong to acquit him because you took some set against Mr O’Brien.”

He asked where the evidence was to disprove his client’s account of landing behind the deceased in a ‘row-your-boat’ position during the scuffle and immediately before the shooting. He asked where a ballistics expert was to give an indication of the possible explanations for the slightly downward trajectory of the bullet.

He noted the pathology evidence that the weapon had been pressed against the back of the head at the time of the shooting.

“If people are struggling on the ground and there’s a battle for the gun and people are moving, I suggest it’s ... possible the head and gun could come in contact,” he said.

Over-reacted

He suggested that it was equally possible that, in the heat of that tussle, a gun could be applied to the head and discharged.

He said that the real question was whether it was reasonably possible that ‘if it wasn’t going to be Mr O’Brien, it was going to be Mr Wells’. If the answer was yes, there should be an acquittal, he explained.

However, if they found that Mr Wells had over-reacted, then the verdict should be manslaughter, he concluded.

Justice McDermott will continue his charge this afternoon.