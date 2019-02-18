Hoodie from murder accused’s room had farmer’s DNA, trial to hear

A blood-stained hoodie found in a murder accused’s bedroom contained the DNA of a 90-year-old retired farmer who was found dead in his Waterford home, a jury will hear.

Ross Outram (27), of Ferryland, Waterford Road, Clonmel in Co Tipperary, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Paddy Lyons (90) at Loughleagh, Ballysaggart, Lismore, Co Waterford, at a time unknown between February 23rd and 26th, 2017.

His trial got under way this afternoon at the Central Criminal Court after a jury of eight men and four women were sworn in by Mr Justice Michael White.

The trial is before Mr Justice Paul Coffey.

John O’Kelly SC, prosecuting, told the jury that a couple selling second-hand clothes, of whom Mr Lyons was a customer, went to Mr Lyons’s home on the afternoon of February 25th, 2017 and the house was not locked.

He said they found Mr Lyons’s body at about 4pm on that day.

He said: “It was immediately obvious that this man was either dead or in a bad way.”

Mr O’Kelly SC said: “He had injuries that were described by the pathologist as blunt force to the body with a traumatic brain injury, haemorrhage and shock.”

Counsel said the jury will hear evidence one of Mr Lyons’s hip joints and ribs were fractured and that these injuries were the result of blunt force.

The trial continues.