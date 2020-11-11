High Court judge rules child rapist can be named ‘in public interest’

A High Court judge has said a recent Court of Appeal decision means reporting restrictions apply in the case of now adult victims of child abuse who are seeking to have their rapist named.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt said his own differing interpretation of the relevant law “must yield to that of the higher court”.

However, he said his interpretation is that “the natural and ordinary meaning of the term ‘child’ does not encompass a deceased child or an adult”.

Mr Justice Hunt was speaking at the latest hearing in the case of a convicted child rapist who is contesting efforts by his now adult victims to have him identified. The 56-year-old man’s lawyers had previously submitted to Mr Justice Hunt that their client cannot be identified because of the Children Act.

On Wednesday morning, Mr Justice Hunt ordered the lifting of all reporting restrictions in the case, saying he considers this was “in the public interest”. But he placed a 28 day stay on his order pending an application to the Court of Appeal by the defendant.

Mr Justice Hunt was commenting on section 252 of the Children Act 2001 which provides mandatory and automatic reporting restrictions in the case of “any proceedings for an offence against a child”.

“On that interpretation the operation of section 252 would automatically cease when the child concerned either died or became an adult. In either of those events there would no longer be any child to which any protection conferred by the Act might apply,” the judge said.

He said he did not believe this interpretation “would have been either contrived or artificial”.

The man had pleaded guilty in 2015 at the Central Criminal Court to the repeated rape and sexual assault of his wife’s two sons at his Co Wicklow home over a 10-year period. The victims were under the age of 10 when the abuse started in 1993 and the attacks continued for a decade.

In March 2016, Mr Justice Hunt imposed a prison term of 21 years, with the final five years suspended.

At that sentencing, the victims, who are now adults, told the court they wished to waive their statutory anonymity so their step-father can be named publicly. However, because there were related cases to be prosecuted at Wicklow Circuit Criminal Court, Mr Justice Hunt placed a stay on the waiving of the anonymity.

These cases have now finished and the Director of Public Prosecutions is seeking, on behalf of the two victims, to have this lifted so that their rapist can be identified.

Mr Justice Hunt he placed a 28 day stay on his order to lift the prohibition pending an application to the Court of Appeal by the defendant.

Before making this order, he said that in advance of the Court of Appeal judgement last month, he would have held that the Children Act prohibition did not apply in this case.

He said while the judgement means this prohibition does apply, the Children Act allows the court to dispense with the reporting restrictions “if it is satisfied that it is appropriate to do so in the interests of the child”.

He said that, having reviewed the testimony of the victims and their repeated assertions that they wish to be identified, he was satisfied that he should lift these prohibitions.

He noted that “the act of a victim in publicly speaking out about their experiences can assist the victim in recovery....” and can also encourage others in their position to come forward.

“I consider that the remaining reporting restrictions are substantial and unreasonable at this point in time,” he said.

He ordered the removal of all remaining reporting restrictions and said “it is now in the pubic interest.”