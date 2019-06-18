Grieving parents of Ana Kriegel say ‘she will stay forever loved’

The parents of murdered schoolgirl Ana Kriégel spoke briefly outside the Criminal Courts of Justice after two boys were found guilty of her murder.

Her father Patric said: “Ana was our strength.”

Her mother Geraldine said: “Ana was a dream come true for us and she always will be. She will stay in our hearts, forever loved and forever cherished. We love you Ana.”

The parents sat quietly in court earlier as the verdicts were read out. Mr Kriégel rested his hand on his wife’s knee as he had throughout the trial, she holding his hand.

Geraldine Kriégel wept silently in the moments afterwards as she and her husband embraced friends and family. Mr and Mrs Kriégel nodded to the jury who cried silently as they left the courtroom, becoming more emotional as the moments passed.

When the jury left, the Kriégels huddled together with their friends and family. As they left court, Mr and Mrs Kriégel hugged the gardaí and said “well done” to them.Two garda vans arrived a short time later to take the boys away.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott adjourned the trial until July 15th to allow probation, psychiatric and school reports to be submitted. He remanded both boys to Oberstown Detention Centre until that date.