Gardaí object to free legal aid for woman refusing to enter hotel quarantine after plastic surgery trip

One of two women in their 30s arrested and charged after refusing to enter mandatory hotel quarantine upon arrival in Dublin Airport has appeared before Tallaght District Court on Saturday afternoon.

Kirstie McGrath (30) of St Anthony’s Road, Dublin 8 has been remanded in custody on consent to bail. She has been offered bail on certain conditions, including financial surety.

She has to reside at a quarantine hotel, on taking up bail, for 14 days.

When the question of getting free legal aid arose, gardaí objected on the grounds she had been abroad for cosmetic surgery. The court heard it was breast enlargement.

The court appearance had been initially scheduled for the criminal courts of justice in Dublin at 10.30am on Saturday.

On Friday it was reported that the two women were arriving from the United Arab Emirates, where they had travelled for plastic surgery.

Passengers arriving into the State from certain “high-risk” countries must now spend up to 14 days in one of four designated hotels before they can travel on to their destination.

On Friday gardaí confirmed they had been called to Dublin Airport by the State Liaison officer in the afternoon and implemented the “4Es approach” – engaging, explaining and encouraging with enforcement a last resort.

The women were arrested for breaches of the health act after failing to comply with gardaí, and were taken to Ballymun Garda station.