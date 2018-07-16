Four sentenced over ‘heinous’ €2m Dublin kidnap robbery plot

Four men have been sentenced to a total of 53 years for their roles in a gang that kidnapped a family of four and carried out a €2.08 million cash-in-transit van robbery.

Last May Dubliners Mark Farrelly (47), Christopher Corcoran (71), David Byrne (45) and Niall Byrne (36) were convicted by a Dublin Circuit Criminal Court jury.

The trial heard Securicor van driver Paul Richardson’s home was raided and he, his wife, Marie and their two teenage sons, Ian and Kevin, were threatened at gunpoint.

The gang forced Mr Richardson to go to work the next day while Marie, Ian and Kevin were held at gunpoint in the Dublin mountains until he had delivered the cash to a car park in west Dublin.

This trial, which began in January 2018, was the fifth time the case went to trial.

On Monday judge Melanie Greally sentenced former Securicor worker, Niall Byrne to 10 years in prison.

He was considered the “inside man” in the gang and had been convicted of conspiracy to rob.

The jury was unable to reach a majority verdict in relation to a charge of kidnapping against him.

The jury convicted Mark Farrelly, Christopher Corcoran and David Byrne of robbery and false imprisonment of the four Richardsons.

Farrelly, who was considered the mastermind of the gang, was sentenced to 17 and a half years. His phone was used to co-ordinate the movements of the various gang members.

Corcoran, who was a scout during the kidnapping, driving ahead of the van to make sure nobody interrupted the process of the kidnap, was sentenced to 12 years with the final five suspended.

David Byrne, who was one of the two men who was in the jeep that brought the Richardsons to the mountains, was sentenced to 13.5 years.

Mark Farrelly of Moatview Court, Priorswood, Coolock, Christopher Corcoran of Rosedale, Raheny, David Byrne of Old Brazil Way, Knocksedan, Swords and Niall Byrne of Crumlin Road Flats had all pleaded not guilty to robbing Mr Richardson and Securicor of €2.08 million on March 14th, 2005 and to the false imprisonment of the Richardson family at their home at Ashcroft, Raheny on March 13th and 14th, 2005.

Paul Richardson read his victim impact statement during a sentence hearing last Monday.

‘Heinous and inhumane’

He described the crime as “heinous and inhumane” and said it was committed for “one reason only, greed”.

He said he spent his 60th birthday in court, having just given his sworn testimony for the fifth time.

He said he could not leave the court after giving his evidence because he promised his family “I would keep going until justice prevailed”.

“I lost a part of my life that night and I will never get it back,” Mr Richardson said before he added that the most important thing in life was “family and love”.

He said he and his family were terrorised and instead of being “in our home safe and warm” his wife and children were brought out “in the darkest of night and held against their will”.

Mr Richardson said the raiders had “no regard for the damage they caused” and said they never contacted him by walkie-talkie, as they had promised, to tell him his family were safe.

Marie, Ian and Kevin Richardson also described in victim impact statements, read into court by Seamus Clarke SC, how the kidnapping affected their own lives.

Marie said the home they had made “for ourselves and our boys” was destroyed that night. She said she had go back to work full-time as her husband struggled and was unable to go back to work for three years.

“I took a stand that we would rebuild our lives. I had to push the family along. It was very hard being strong for everyone,” Mrs Richardson said. She said it was very hard leaving Paul at home alone, while she went to work, because she was “not sure what he would do”.

Kevin Richardson, who was 13-years-old when his home was raided, said that for the last 13 years he had been asked to bring back memories, before many different jurors, memories that he hoped would be erased.

He said that night had followed him “like the plague”, he would wake up shouting in his sleep and said his life had been disrupted.

He said he had been willing to sacrifice his friends, following the kidnapping, to move home, “for a new setting”.

“This is not something a 13-year-old should be thinking,” he concluded before he added that “a network of strong supportive people have helped me”.

Ian Richardson’s victim impact statement, said the look of fear in the eyes of his father, mother and brother would never leave him. He said his schooling suffered, as did his relationships with his family and friends.

“The image of a gun being put to me will never leave me,” Ian Richardson said before he added that having to give evidence five times was like “opening a wound over and over and salt being rubbed in it”.