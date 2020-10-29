Former airport policeman jailed over €1 million money laundering

A former airport policeman and male model has been jailed for five years for his role in the money laundering of a total of more than €1 million.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard the life of Mark Adams (41) had been “blighted” with a dependency on drugs and gambling. He was on a waiting list to attend for treatment when stopped by customs officials as he was about to board a flight with over half a million euro in concealed cash in 2015.

“If I tell you I am a dead man, even if I don’t tell you I am a dead man anyway,” said Adams when asked about the source of the cash in the airport.

The father of one has no previous convictions and has been in custody since March 2020.

Adams, of Castle Heath, Malahide, Dublin pleaded guilty to engaging in handling €582,045, the proceeds of criminal conduct, at Dublin Airport on September 11th, 2015.

He also pleaded guilty to money laundering in relation to €227,130 at Bank of Ireland, Dublin Airport; €298,280 at PTSB, Main Street Malahide and €78,990 at Bank of Ireland Credit Card Centre on dates between January 2012 and March 2017.

Judge Martin Nolan said as an airport policeman for 13 years, Adams “knew the ways of the world” and would have been under no illusions that he was aiding and assisting criminal enterprises.

He noted Adams had pleaded guilty, made admissions and had no previous criminal record. He took into account Adams has a work history and is a good father and family man.

“I consider money laundering to be very serious. It is vital to any criminal enterprise to have people to money launder for them and for his own reasons he did this,” said Judge Nolan. He imposed five years imprisonment.