Father goes on trial after plea of not guilty to murdering baby son

A man has gone on trial after he pleaded not guilty to murdering his baby son five years ago.

John Tighe (40) of Lavallyroe, Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo, was dressed in a dark suit, purple shirt and black tie when he was arraigned on the charge of murdering his son Joshua Tighe at his home on June 1st, 2013.

He replied “not guilty” to the charge. His Central Criminal Court trial was due to begin on Monday afternoon, but Judge Patrick McCarthy told the newly sworn jury of eight men and four women that he is dealing with a jury in another trial and cannot begin until Tuesday.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.