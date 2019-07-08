Family of murdered Dundalk woman seek ‘all responsible’ to be tried

The terminally-ill sister of murdered Dundalk woman Irene White has said her dying wish was for “all responsible” for Irene’s killing to be brought to justice.

On Monday, Niall Power (47), with an address at Giles Quay, Riverstown, Dundalk, Co Louth became the second man to be given a life sentence, after admitting his part in murdering the 43-year-old mother-of-three in April 2005.

A victim impact statement prepared by Ms White’s sister Anne Delcassian, who was too ill with terminal cancer to attend court, was read out by Sean Gillane SC, prosecuting.

She explained that her mother had died on Ms White’s birthday six months after finding her daughter murdered.

Irene White died of 34 stab wounds in the kitchen of her home, the Ice House, Demesne Road, on April 6th, 2005

She said that it had taken the conviction of his accomplice for him to be finally charged.

“Over the last 15 years, you have been hiding like a coward,” she said, questioning how a family man could organise the ruthless murder of a single mother.

She said that her beautiful sister had been cruelly murdered and that this had caused enormous trauma and illness for her.

“I’m currently diagnosed with terminal cancer,” she said, explaining that she had only weeks to live.

“It’s my dying wish that you and all responsible are brought to justice,” she concluded.

Ms White’s daughter, Jennifer McBride, then entered the witness box to deliver a victim impact statement.

She said that the man standing before the court was not any stranger to her family but was at one time “a close family friend”, who had been welcomed into their home.

Power (47), a father of four, pleaded guilty on Monday morning to murdering Ms White at Ice House, Demesne Road, Dundalk, Co Louth on April 6th 2005.

In January 2018, historian Anthony Lambe (35), of Annadrumman, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, was jailed for life after he too pleaded guilty to the murder of Ms White in the kitchen of her home.

Lambe had told investigating gardaí that he carried out the brutal murder after an individual had asked him to kill Ms White on behalf of someone else. He said he later received “a relatively small sum of money” after stabbing Irene and cutting her throat.

Power told gardaí he came to know the deceased through another man “not before the courts”.

This man had asked him in 2003/2004 to sort Ms White out. Power understood this to mean that the other man wanted her dead.

‘Last goodbye to mam’

In her victim impact statement, Ms McBride described going to school as normal on the morning of April 6th 2005, not knowing this would be her “last goodbye to my mam”. Their home had been filled with peace, tranquillity, love and laughter in the months before the murder but that was to be short lived. She was called out of class and told her mother had passed away. She felt shock, numbness. “I was completely heartbroken.”

Following her mother’s death she went to live with her grandmother and was separated from her two siblings, who went to live with their father. Then tragedy struck again when her grandmother died six months later “from a broken heart” having never recovered from finding Irene’s body. She was again left grieving and homeless.

She remembered her mother as a spiritual person who is often described by her many friends as the “life and soul of the party”. She remembered the many good times with her mother and felt guilt and sorrow that her younger siblings were robbed of those moments and their mother’s unconditional love.

She became emotional when recalling her journey to get access to her siblings the following year. She had seen this as a light at the end of the tunnel as she approached 18 years of age. She, her siblings and her young daughter share a strong bond, she said.