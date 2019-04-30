Evidence to begin in Ana Kriégel murder trial

The trial of two 13-year-old boys for the murder of Ana Kriégel is due to open Tuesday morning before a jury.

One of the boys is also accused of the aggravated sexual assault of the 14-year-old girl whose body was found in a disused farmhouse in Dublin on May 17th, 2018. The trial at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin is expected to last up to six weeks. Prosecuting counsel Brendan Grehan SC is due to present an opening summary of the facts of the case just before 11am this morning after which evidence will begin.

A jury of eight men and four women was sworn in on Monday to hear to the case. Trial judge Mr Justice Paul McDermott warned jurors the evidence will be upsetting and distressing. He also warned them the two boys, who were 13 at the time of the alleged offence, are entitled to anonymity and that it is an offence to divulge their identities outside court.

Boy A has pleaded not guilty to the murder and sexual assault “involving serious violence” of Ms Kriegel on May 14th, 2019 at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan in Dublin. Boy B pleaded not guilty to the murder of Ms Kriegel on the same date.