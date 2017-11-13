Dubliner admits murdering 41-year-old man in Cabra in 2015

A Dublin man has admitted murdering a 41-year-old man in Cabra nearly three years ago.

Raymond Walsh (24), of Carnlough Road, Cabra West, Dublin 7, was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court on Monday, charged with murdering Kevin Molloy.

The accused’s man’s trial was due to open on Monday. However, Patrick Gageby SC, defending, told the court that the matter might resolve itself if his client was arraigned.

Walsh then stood and pleaded guilty to carrying out the offence at Glendhu Road, Navan Road, Cabra, Dublin 7 on a date between January 23rd and February 1st , 2015.

Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy remanded Walsh in custody until November 27th.