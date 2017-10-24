Dublin man jailed for rape and abuse of his twin sisters

A man who sexually abused his younger twin sisters over a six-year period when he was a teenager has been jailed for 10 years for the “callous” abuse.

William McGlone (34) manipulated both of his sisters and abused them from when they were just eight years old, robbing them of their childhood, Justice Patrick McCarthy said in the Central Criminal Court on Tuesday.

He was jailed for 10 years for 21 counts of sexual assault, rape, oral rape of his sister Wendy McGlone between July 1995 and October 2001 and one count of sexually assaulting his sister Stacey McGlone between April 1995 and June 1996.

Both victims waived their right to anonymity in court.

McGlone, formerly of Cherry Orchard Avenue, Ballyfermot, Dublin, started sexually abusing his sisters when he was 13 years old and most of his abuse centred on Wendy McGlone, the court heard. The twins were four years younger than their brother.

McGlone pleaded guilty to seven counts of sexually assaulting Wendy McGlone and three counts of raping her. He pleaded guilty to one count of sexually assaulting Stacey McGlone.

However, he denied a slew of further rape and sexual assault charges in relation to Wendy and stood trial last January. He gave evidence at trial, during which he admitted sexually abusing her at times but also called her a “liar” when it came to other instances of abuse.

He was found guilty by a jury of three counts of sexual assault, seven counts of rape and one count of attempted rape of Wendy McGlone.

McGlone, a father of one, was previously jailed in 2012 for an sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl in Dublin city centre on April 14, 2009.

In a victim impact statement handed into court, Wendy McGlone said she “grew up being abused and raped while her friends were being read bedtime stories”, Mr Justice McCarthy said.

The court heard she would lie awake in bed terrified she was going to become pregnant. She was “heartbroken” when she heard her twin sister was also abused.

Wendy McGlone still suffers from insomnia and debilitating nightmares, the court heard. She said sitting through the trial was the “most distressing experience of her life”.

In her victim impact report, Stacey McGlone said: “When I was eight years’ old, I was robbed of my innocence by my brother.” Both sisters reported feeling shame and embarrassment growing up and realising that their brother’s behaviour was not normal.

Mr Justice McCarthy said the victims “lived a devastating childhood”. He said it was hard to put into words the seriousness of the offences committed by their brother.

“He manipulated his victims,” the judge said, adding McGlone was “callous in his pattern of offending”.