Deliberations to resume in case of man found dismembered in suitcase

A jury will resume deliberating on Tuesday morning in the trial of a murder accused who ‘chopped’ his friend up with a chainsaw after shooting him in the defendant’s back yard.

Before it retired on Monday, the judge reminded the jury of seven coincidences that the defence says support the accused man’s story that he shot his friend during a scuffle over the deceased asking him to murder the mother of his child.

Paul Wells Snr (50) of Barnamore Park, Finglas has admitted fatally shooting Kenneth O’Brien and dismembering his body. However, he has pleaded not guilty at the Central Criminal Court to murdering the 33-year-old at his home in Barnamore Park on January 15th or 16th, 2016.

The father-of-five claims that the deceased had wanted him to murder Mr O’Brien’s partner, so that he could take their child back to Australia, where he had previously lived.

He told gardaí that Mr O’Brien had brought a gun to his house for this purpose on the evening of January 15th but that he did not want to do it. He said this resulted in a scuffle between them, that the gun fell, they both tried to get it, but that he got to it first and shot his friend in the back of the head.

He said that he then panicked, ‘chopped him into pieces’ with a chainsaw Mr O’Brien had lent him, put his torso into Mr O’Brien’s suitcase and dumped it in the Grand Canal.