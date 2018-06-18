Daughter of protected witness testifies at Hutch murder trial

The daughter of a protected witness has accepted telling gardaí ­ that murder accused Jonathan Keogh was in her family’s flat on the morning Gareth Hutch was shot dead.

Jessica McDonnell (19), who is the daughter of key witness Mary McDonnell, gave evidence on Monday via video-link in the trial of three Dubliners accused of murdering Mr Hutch.

Mary McDonnell was originally charged with withholding information but that charge was dropped and she has been given immunity from prosecution.

Mr Hutch (36), nephew of Gerry “The Monk” Hutch was shot dead as he was getting into his car outside Avondale House flats on North Cumberland Street in Dublin on the morning of May 24th, 2016.

Thomas Fox (31) with an address at Rutland Court, Dublin 1, Regina Keogh (41) from Avondale House, Cumberland Street North, Dublin 1 and Mr Keogh (32) of Gloucester Place, Dublin 1, have pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Hutch.

Mr Fox has also denied unlawfully possessing a Makarov 9 mm handgun on May 23rd, 2016 at the same place.

Giving evidence, Jessica McDonnell agreed with prosecuting counsel Paul Burns SC that she made a statement to gardaí ­ on May 25 at Mountjoy Garda station. “I was scared because I didn’t understand why I was brought into it,” she told the court.

Earlier, Ms McDonnell told Mr Burns that on the day prior to the shooting, she had seen Mr Keogh, Mr Fox and Gareth Hutch talking and shouting in the carpark of the flats. “Ross Hutch was there but he didn’t seem too involved in it,” she said.

At the opening of the trial, the prosecution told the court that the killing of Mr Hutch was not a spontaneous or spur of the moment act but a “brutal and callous” murder. “It was premeditated and a significant amount of planning had gone into it,” counsel said.

The prosecution claims the three co-accused each had their own part to play in bringing about the death of Mr Hutch.

The prosecution contend that Mr Keogh threatened to kill Mr Hutch the evening before the shooting, that Mr Fox and Ms Keogh were instrumental in planning the murder, and Mr Keogh and another man, Mr AB, were the shooters.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Patricia Ryan and Judge Michael Walsh.