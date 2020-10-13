Court grants special arrangements for gardaí to watch Aaron Brady sentencing

Special arrangements have been made for the sentencing of Aaron Brady at the Central Criminal Court on Wednesday so that gardaí at Dundalk Garda Station and others can watch the proceedings remotely.

Aaron Brady was found guilty of the capital murder of Det Garda Adrian Donohoe by an 11-to-one majority jury verdict on August 11th.

The 29-year-old with a last address at New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh is expected to be sentenced to the mandatory term for capital murder of life imprisonment with a minimum time served of 40 years on Wednesday.

Brady was also convicted of involvement in the robbery of €7,000 at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgen, Co Louth on January 25th, 2013. He will be sentenced for this offence separately tomorrow.

Lorcan Staines SC, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, applied to trial judge Mr Justice Michael White for an overflow court to be permitted for the sentence hearing. The judge acceded to the application and arranged for the hearing to take place in Court 17 with a live feed into a second court in the Criminal Courts of Justice.

Furthermore, Mr Justice White gave permission for gardaí from Dundalk Garda Station and two other parties in the UK and Spain to view the proceedings remotely.

There has been a quadrupling of the use of video-link technology between the courts and other places since the Covid-19 pandemic began.