Businessman Jim Mansfield Jnr faces fresh charges

The Special Criminal Court has endorsed a warrant for the arrest of businessman Jim Mansfield jnr on charges of conspiring to commit false imprisonment and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The court heard evidence from Sgt Eamon O’Neill that he believed Mr Mansfield was involved in an incident on June 9th 2015, in Saggart, Co Dublin, and another incident in Finnstown House Hotel in Lucan, Dublin, on June 12th 2015.

Sgt O’Neill told State Solicitor Michael O’Donovan that both charges were “serious offences which involved false imprisonment and an attempt to pervert the course of justice.”

Mr Justice Paul Coffey, presiding alongside Judge Sinéad Ní Chúlacháin and Judge James Faughnan, accordingly endorsed the warrant for Mr Mansfield’s arrest.

Earlier, the court heard the State had dropped charges which had previously been entered against Mr Mansfield.

Mr Mansfield (52), of Tasaggart House, Garters Lane, Saggart, Co Dublin, had been charged with conspiring with one or more persons to falsely imprison Martin Byrne on a date unknown between January 1st, 2015 and June 30th, 2015, both dates inclusive.

He had also been charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice by directing Patrick Byrne to destroy recorded CCTV footage in relation to the false imprisonment of Martin Byrne between June 9th, 2015 and June 12th, 2015 at Finnstown House Hotel, Newcastle Road, Lucan, Co Dublin.

Counsel for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shane Costello SC, told the three-judge court on Monday that his instructions were to enter a nolle prosequi – a decision not to proceed with the case – at this stage.

He added that the DPP intended to “recommence proceedings in due course”.

Defence counsel Tony McGillicuddy BL, for Mr Mansfield, said he understood his client’s passport had already been returned. Mr Mansfield was present in court.

A short time later, the DPP recommenced proceedings in the court, and the three-judge court endorsed a warrant for Mr Mansfield’s arrest.