Boy who abused half-sister was copying porn site, court told

A teenage boy who sexually abused his half-sister said he was copying what he saw on a pornographic website, a court has heard.

The teenager (16), who cannot be named, arrived at the Central Criminal Court on signed pleas of guilty to five counts of oral rape and 44 counts of sexual assault between September 1st, 2016 and January 31st, 2017.

A local garda told Imelda Kelly BL, prosecuting, that on January 30th, 2017 the teenager’s mother walked into her living room to discover her son inappropriately touching her daughter’s genitals.

The teenager was 14 years old on the day in question and his half-sister was aged eight. His mother made a complaint to gardaí and the teenager was arrested.

During interviews with gardaí he admitted to removing his half-sister’s clothes and masturbating while looking at her. He said he penetrated her vagina with his fingers and placed his penis in her mouth.

He also said he rubbed his penis on her vagina and anus, but denied penetrating either. He said that he was copying things that he had seen on the pornographic website PornHub.

Innocence

In a victim impact statement the mother of the injured party described the shock and horror she experienced upon discovering what her son had been doing to her daughter.

“My daughter’s innocence has been violated under the most cruel circumstances imaginable,” she said. She had believed her children were protected from the outside world before making her discovery.

“I am grieving on two fronts; for my daughter and for my lost son,” she said. She was only beginning to contemplate some level of forgiveness for her son.

She said her daughter had nightmares and that she worried about her half-brother reappearing to follow through on threats he made during the abuse. She hoped her daughter had not been damaged beyond repair.

The local garda agreed with Thomas Creed SC, defending, that the teenager had lived with his father since the abuse was discovered. His father has taken away his smart phone and the teenager’s current phone cannot access the internet.

The teenager has no previous convictions .

Mr Justice Michael White adjourned the matter to February 19th next.