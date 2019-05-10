Boy ‘did not want to be seen’ with Ana Kriégel, court told

A boy accused of the murder and sexual assault of Ana Kriégel “did not want to be seen” with the 14-year-old before her death, a court has been told.

Boy A’s co-accused, Boy B, told gardaí he had been asked to call for Ana so Boy A could tell her he didn’t want to go out with her, Detective Garda Gabriel Newton said.

The boy told the detective Boy A wanted to meet her in St Catherine’s Park because he didn’t want to be seen with Ana.

Det Gda Newton told the court she met with Boy B on May 17th, a few hours after Ana’s body had been found in a derelict farmhouse, leading to a murder investigation being launched.

She took his clothes for testing and his mobile phone. She also had Boy B show her the route he had taken with Ana in St Catherine’s Park when going to met Boy A.

Boy B told her he was unhappy that he was involved in the matter. Asked what Ana was wearing on the day she went missing, Boy B said she was wearing “a slutty top” along with a black hoodie and high shoes.

He said Ana had shown him a picture of her tied up with tape in a friend’s house.

It is the prosecution case that Boy B, lured Ana from her home at 5pm on May 14th, 2018 on the pretence of meeting Boy A, who Ana was “interested” in. Boy A then allegedly violently sexually assaulted and murdered her in the derelict farmhouse as Boy B watched.

Boy A has pleaded not guilty to the murder and sexual assault “involving serious violence” of Ana Kriégel on May 14th, 2018, at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan in Dublin.

Boy B has pleaded not guilty to the murder of the girl on the same date.

The accused were 13 at the time of the alleged offence and are 14 now.

The trial at the Central Criminal Court continues before a jury of eight men and four women.