Book detailing ‘satanic pledge’ found in room of Ana Kriégel murder accused

A copybook detailing a “satanic pledge” and containing the names of the two teenagers accused of murdering Ana Kriégel was found in the bedroom of one of the boys, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

The jury in the trial of the two 14-year-old boy’s trial received copies of the document which was recovered from the house of Boy B.

Det Garda Donal Daly agreed with prosecuting counsel Brendan Grehan SC that a number of shapes were drawn in the copybook, including what looked like a five-pointed star comprised of two triangles. Counsel said this “might be called a pentagram.”

The words “Satanic Pledge” were written on one page.

Written on another page was: “A volcano is a rupture in the crust of earth. Allows hot lava and gases to escape.”

On the next page were seven names including those of Boy B and his co-accused Boy A. There were various symbols next to each name.

The book also contained a set of rules including “Don’t talk about it” and “only pledge hosts can give pledges”. The other rules were “act normal like nothing happened” and “no talking about Jesus or God, only Satan”.

Club

The copybook was mentioned by Boy B during his garda interview. He said it contained details of a club he had set up. He called it a “satanic cult” because he didn’t want certain people to join, he said. “Since I called it the satanist cult there were cult rules.”

The prosecution allege Boy B lured Ana from her home at 5pm on May 14th, 2018 on the pretence of meeting Boy A, who Ana was “interested” in. Boy A then allegedly violently sexually assaulted and murdered her in the derelict farmhouse as Boy B watched.

Boy A has pleaded not guilty to the murder and sexual assault “involving serious violence” of Ana Kriégel on May 14th, 2018, at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan in Dublin.

Boy B has pleaded not guilty to the murder of the girl on the same date.

The accused were 13 at the time of the alleged offence and are 14 now.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of eight men and four women.