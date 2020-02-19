Attempt made to set fire to vehicle outside home of Quinn director’s relative

An attempt was made to set fire to a vehicle outside the home of a relative of a director of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) in Co Fermanagh at the weekend, a QIH spokesman has said.

In a statement, the spokesman said arsonists attempted to burn the vehicle at a location outside Derrylin in the early hours of Saturday, February 15th.

The attempt was captured on CCTV and the PSNI are investigating, he added.

The chief executive of QIH, Liam McCaffrey, said that “following the savage kidnap and torture of Kevin Lunney last September this resumption of violence and intimidation is deeply concerning and shows that the perpetrators will stop at nothing until those directing their activities are brought to justice.

“We are enormously relieved that this further attack, again outside a domestic home, was contained without loss of life or serious damage.”

In September Mr Lunney, one of the directors of QIH, was abducted from his home near Derrylin and tortured before being dumped by the side of the road in Co Cavan.

Four men have been charged with the abduction and false imprisonment of Mr Lunney.

The PSNI has been contacted for comment.