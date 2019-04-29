Ana Kriegel murder trial to begin this afternoon

The trial of two teenage boys for the alleged murder of 14-year-old Ana Kriegel in 2018 is to begin on Monday afternoon.

The boys, who are both aged 14, are to stand trial in the Central Criminal Court in the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin at 2pm.

Due to the boys’ age they cannot be identified and the trial will be closed to the general public. Other measures, such as the use of video-link for some witnesses and a restriction on the number of journalists allowed in court, will also be in place.

A jury will be sworn on Monday with the opening speeches expected to begin on Tuesday. The trial is expected to last two weeks.

The defendants are accused of murdering Ms Kriegel at a derelict house at Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan in Dublin on May 14th, 2018.

Ms Kriegel’s body was found three days later after she had been reported missing.