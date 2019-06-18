Ana Kriegel murder trial: The complete story

Interview Five

The interview room in Finglas Garda Station is not a nice place to be at the best of times.

It is small, stuffy and not designed for more than three people to use comfortably for any length of time.

By 2.30pm on May 25th last year all five of its occupants were feeling stressed. Among them was a 13-year-old boy who had been answering questions for nearly ten hours over two days.

His mother, who in the first interview had sat beside the boy holding his hand, had moved her chair further away. She appeared to become more distressed by every new question put to her son.

The boy’s solicitor who had remained silent for most of the process, had begun to clash with the interviewing gardaí more frequently over their questioning.

For detectives Donal Daly and his colleague Damien Gannon, the stress came from the knowledge that they had only a few more hours to get the boy, who would later become known to the public as Boy B, to reveal how 14-year-old Ana Kriégel had been murdered eleven days previously.

Detective Garda Donal Daly, who spent several hours interviewing Boy B in relation their investigation into the murder of Ana Kriegel. Photograph: Collins Courts

The investigators had a mountain of forensic evidence but it was all against Boy B’s co-accused and one time best friend Boy A. They knew Boy B was present when Ana died and they knew he had played a role in bringing her to the abandoned house where she was killed. They also knew there was a big difference between knowing something and proving it.

It had been an exhausting process. Slowly but surely the detectives’ questioning had caused the boy to revise his account of the day of Ana’s murder.

Boy B had started the interview process the day before by repeating what he first told gardaí the previous week: that Boy A had asked him to call to Ana’s Leixlip home and bring her to him in the park so they could talk. And that he left Ana with Boy A in St Catherine’s Park before going home to do his homework.

As part of their investigation, gardaí had examined more than 700 hours of CCTV footage from the area around where Ana disappeared. Detectives Daly and Gannon put it to Boy B repeatedly that the route he claimed they took that day in no way matched what was captured by the cameras located in and around St Catherine’s Park.

But Boy B stuck to his story, offering alternate explanations to gardaí for the inconsistencies between the CCTV footage and his account.

“I’m going to retell the story of what actually happened,” Boy B said. “What I told you yesterday was a lie.”

The first change to his story came the next morning at the start of interview four. The boy had spent the night in an office on the second floor of the station. Because the Children Act forbids child suspects being detained in cells, gardaí had cleared out an office for the boy and brought in bedding so he and his mother could sleep there overnight. The station had been closed to all other prisoners to ensure the boy didn’t come into contact with any other adults.

His solicitor told the detectives the boy had “reflected” on his statement overnight and wanted to make a change. “I’m going to retell the story of what actually happened,” Boy B said. “What I told you yesterday was a lie.”

He went on to say he and Ana had met Boy A by the BMX track in the park, not by Meadowfields as he previously claimed. Despite the dramatic preamble, the boy’s admission of dishonestly did little to advance the case. He claimed he lied because he initially got confused about his movements in the park and felt he couldn’t change his story without arousing suspicion.

Up to then Boy B had remained remarkably calm.

A highly intelligent child, he spoke calmly, clearly and in full sentences. When gardaí asked if he knew what words like “detention” or “murder” meant he gave concise, accurate answers. At one point Gannon asked if he knew what the word “arrest” meant. “That you are detaining me for something that I did or might have done,” Boy B replied.

Inspector Damien Gannon who interviewed Boy B in relation to the disappearance of Ana Kriegel. Photograph: Collins Courts

He appeared to have a large vocabulary for his age (he described Ana as wearing “synthetic leather” trousers) and put his answers into context when they might otherwise have been confusing. He sounded more like a young adult in a job interview than a 13 year old boy accused of murder.

In short, up to that point he appeared more than a match for the detectives’ gentle interview approach.

But, despite appearing relatively inconsequential, Boy B’s concession that he had told lies marked a turning point in the interviews and in the wider case.

It provided the detectives with a valuable tool. Because he had admitted to lying once, Daly and Gannon could now cast doubt over everything else the boy had told them. Now whenever the boy said anything which sounded fishy they could remind him he had already lied to them and had been found out.

The Garda Síochána Interview Model (GSIM) was introduced following the Morris Tribunal which heavily criticised the informal and sometimes oppressive interview tactics employed by the force. The GSIM introduced a standardised approach to interviews across the garda. All operational members are now trained in eliciting information from victims, witnesses and suspects while being careful not to lead the suspect into simply telling them what they want to hear.

After completing an intensive two week course in the Garda College in Templemore, Daly had qualified as a level three interviewer, the second highest in the four tier training hierarchy.

Level three interviewers usually focus on serious crimes such as murder and rape. They’re trained to prepare extensively for each interview. If a suspect has an excuse for their actions, its vital the interviewer can immediately cite any evidence which might disprove it.

Although their approach seems natural and fluid, level three interviewers are actually following a strict formula. The first step is to build rapport.

This creates “a non-judgmental, non-coercive atmosphere conducive to disclosure” according to a 2016 study of the GSIM model.

Daly spent large parts of the first interview asking Boy B about his interests and hobbies. He asked what video games he liked (Halo and Outlast) and about his favourite Marvel character (Deadpool). There was laughter as Daly told Boy B he’d have to spell the name of his favourite Youtube star, “PewdiePie”, for him.

“Any outdoor interests?” Daly asked. The boy said sometimes he and his friend used the pull-up bars in the park.

“Can you do a pull-up?” the detective asked.

“Yea.”

“Good man.”

There was no problem with the boy taking breaks whenever he wanted and there were several trips to the vending machine or shop to get him chewing gum or Ribena.

With the suspect put at ease, the next step, as per Daly’s training, was to let the boy tell his story in his own words, without interruptions. Next he began challenging the boy, gently at first, by highlighting the inconsistencies and improbabilities in his account.

“This is your opportunity,” Daly told him in a low voice. “Now is the time for the truth.”

Aside from boredom and, sometimes frustration, Boy B had to that point shown little emotion or distress. That changed as Daly and Gannon started showing him evidence from the abandoned house.

When Daly showed him a picture of the crime scene with Ana’s body pixelated out, Boy B held his head in his hands and responded: “Jesus, one of my closest friends.” He quickly added he was referring to Boy A not Ana.

“Wait a minute. Holy shit. Oh my God,” he said when shown a picture of the insulation tape which had been wrapped around Ana’s neck. He told gardaí he had recently given the tape to Boy A.

Over the years detectives tend to pick up their own interviewing techniques for dealing with dishonest suspects. Some will pause the interview suddenly at crucial moments, catching the suspect by surprise and throwing them off guard. Others like to refuse requests for a cigarette or glass of water until the suspect gives them new information. In some cases it makes sense to appeal to a suspect’s conscience. In others, vague insinuations about lengthy prison sentences are more effective.

In this case, the boy’s age meant Daly was highly constrained in using any tactics which might later be viewed by a court as oppressive or intimidating.

However, although it remained gentler than most murder interviews, by the fifth session the atmosphere in the room had changed drastically. Frustration was starting to creep into Daly’s voice; his tone suggested he was getting tired of the boy’s lies.

But he never lost his temper. Instead he continued to implore the boy to come clean: “You owe it to everyone to start telling the truth here. You owe it to your mam, to yourself to tell the truth because unfortunately a girl has been brutally murdered.”

Although he had changed several important aspects of his story by that point, Boy B continued to deny any knowledge of what happened to Ana in the abandoned house.

The most important breakthrough came in the late afternoon of May 25th, about halfway through interview five. Daly had just informed the boy that they had a witness who saw a teenager they believed to be him walking through a field and towards the abandoned house. The boy admitted to going into the field to look around but insisted he went no further.

Daly signed. “You’re making this up as you go along (Boy B), I have to say. I’m presenting facts and evidence to you and you’re changing your story to suit. You can’t keep doing this.”

There was a long pause before Boy B asked his mother to leave the room. Daly said this was not possible as he was a minor and required a guardian present at all times. His solicitor suggested they take a break but Daly wanted to keep going. “I think we’re at a crucial point here. The truth, that’s all we want.”

The scream was like really loud. Just before it ended it got muffled, like someone covered her mouth.

Boy B took a deep breath before telling gardaí Boy A went into the house with Ana. “I left and that’s when I heard the scream and then I ran,” he said. “It was a really strong scream. I knew that it was Ana but since (Boy A) was there she’d be fine. He’d protect her. The scream was like really loud. Just before it ended it got muffled, like someone covered her mouth.”

After dozens of lies the boy had admitted for the first time knowing something had happened to Ana. He started to weep, as did his mother. When the moment was played back in court exactly one year later, Ana’s mother Geraldine would also weep. There was much worse to come.

Ana’s last day

Ana wasn’t very good at geography. One of the several ailments afflicting the young girl was short-term memory problems, making it difficult for her to hold all geological terms in her head. In general Ana wasn’t academically inclined, her mother later said. Part of this was down to her having been adopted from Russia at the age of two and a half, leaving her playing catch-up with her peers in English language skills. Problems with her hearing compounded the issue.

There were exams the following week so on the morning of Sunday, May 13th Geraldine Kriégel planned to sit down with her daughter to help her study.

“No mam, you must be exhausted. We can do it later,” Ana told her mother. Geraldine agreed and the family went about their business. There was to be a small family gathering later but they had a few hours to relax beforehand.

In the meantime Ana engaged in one of her favourite pastimes, watching movies with her mother and eating popcorn.

Later Geraldine ordered pizza for the party. Ana didn’t like pizza so she walked to nearby Leixlip and brought home a spice bag from the Chinese take-away. Back at the house the kids played while the adults enjoyed a drink in the conservatory.

At one stage Ana and her cousin went up to her room to make a YouTube video, another of her favourite hobbies. Like nearly every other teenager, Ana used a staggering amount of social media apps including Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and House Party. Her favourite was Youtube.

She would make videos about dancing, clothes and make-up for her some 100 subscribers. While the videos attracted many pleasant comments from viewers they also brought poisonous barbs and even threats. One commenter told Ana to “go die”. Another said they would have her executed.

A short time later the family gathering ended; there was school the next day. Ana’s cousins were collected and she went to bed at about 10.30pm.

Before going to sleep Ana asked her mother to wake her to say goodbye before she left for work. Like most teenagers, Ana liked to sleep in but had promised her parents she would try getting up earlier in the morning.

Geraldine Kriégel works in a senior management position in the legal department of CIE. She was usually first up in the morning; her husband Patric Kriégel was retired from his position as a French lecturer in DIT.

That morning Ana reminded her mother she needed a note to get out of school at 2.30pm; she had a counselling appointed with Kildare Youth Services where she attended once a week. Geraldine wrote the note, kissed Ana goodbye and left to get the train to the city centre where she had a meeting.

Her daughter put on her school uniform, had something small for breakfast and left sometime later.

The plan was for Ana to eat lunch at school before walking to counselling. However she decided to return home to eat before walking to her appointment.

After counselling she came home, ate a snack of some oven chips and went to her room. It was around this time she tried to ring her mother. The two frequently rang or texted each other during the day. When Ana rang at 4.02pm, Geraldine was in a meeting and couldn’t answer. She texted her daughter to tell her she’d call her shortly.

Patric was relaxing out the back taking in the May sunshine when at 4.55pm he heard the doorbell. It was Boy B at the door. He asked for Ana. When told who was at the door, Ana was confused. She knew who this boy was but they were by no means friends. Nonetheless she went down and spoke to him.

Patric saw Ana standing in the door whispering to the boy. He didn’t find this unusual, he would later recall. “I think a lot of teens do it.”

She then ran back upstairs to get her hoodie before returning down and telling Patric she was going out. Ana’s mother had bought the hoodie for her online from China. It was a distinctive garment, black with writing down the sleeves. Within days most of the country would see photographs in newspapers and on television of Ana wearing the same hoodie.

Patric reminded Ana about her exams and told her she was supposed to study that evening. Ana responded that nobody had told her this and that she wouldn’t be long.

“I believe she meant it. I knew from the way she was saying it that she meant exactly that,” Patric would later say.

Seconds after Ana left Patric realised he had forgotten to ask her where she was going. He went to the door where he saw Ana walking towards St Catherine’s Park. The boy, who carried a small backpack walked ahead of her. The two didn’t appear to be talking.

Although it was unusual for this boy to call for Ana, Patric was not overly concerned. “She was happy when she left. She gave me a big smile.”

At the same time Geraldine was on the train home. She chatted to a friend who got off at Coolmine at about 5.10pm, finally giving Geraldine a chance to return Ana’s call from earlier. The call went to voicemail. Geraldine didn’t leave a message as she knew she would see Ana when she got home in a few minutes.

Normally she wouldn’t get home so early but that day she had taken the train because of her meeting in the city centre. She found her husband in the back garden. He told her Ana had gone out with Boy B. “I became immediately concerned because he has nothing to do with her,” Geraldine recalled later. “Nobody calls for Ana.”

“Endlessly bullied”

To understand why Geraldine Kriégel was so concerned when she learned Ana left the house with Boy B, it’s necessary to understand the recent events in the teenager’s life.

Ana was savagely bullied inside and outside school. Above all else she wanted friends her own age, friends who weren’t her cousins. But she had few.

Born in February 2004 in Novokuznetsk, an industrial city in western Siberia, Ana was adopted in 2006 by Geraldine and Patric and brought to Ireland. She was their first child.

Patric and Geraldine Kriegel, parents of murdered schoolgirl Ana Kriegel who attended every day of the trial. Photograph: Collins Courts

Despite having no link to Russia themselves, Ana’s parents made sure she retained some connection to her native culture. They kept her name, Anastasia, although everyone would shorten it to Ana. On the day she died her social media profile picture was a Siberian wolf.

For most of primary school Ana was a happy student despite struggling with a variety of health issues.

Doctors found a tumour in her right ear which required a five and a half hour operation to remove. She could barely hear from that ear afterwards and would always walk or stand on the left side of people as a result. She had poor eyesight and a scar on the back of her head from the surgery along with another on her chin from when she fell as a young child. As she entered her teens she also suffered from a painful condition sometimes seen in adolescents which occurs when the bones grow faster than the muscles.

Emotional problems began to appear as primary school came to an end. On one occasion her parents were alerted that Ana had told a teacher she was feeling suicidal.

She was excited about going to secondary school but her parents and teachers were worried. Ana’s resource teacher told Geraldine and Patric she was “terrified” for her because she was so innocent. She feared other students would take advantage of this.

The parents met early with the management of the secondary school to highlight their concerns about Ana being a potential target for bullies.

The bullies also mocked the fact she was adopted, telling her she had a “fake Mam and Dad.”

In fact, the bullies didn’t even wait for her to start school. During the summer after sixth class Ana was bullied online by third year students who sent her sexually suggestive messages.

Much of the bullying was about her height. Ana was “a typical Siberian”, her mother would later say in court, strong and tall. By 13 years old she stood at 5 ft 8’. “She looked much older than her years,” her mother said. “She could have passed for an 18 year old.”

“She was taller than me,” Patric recalled with a smile.

The bullies also mocked the fact she was adopted, telling her she had a “fake Mam and Dad.” Geraldine and Patric took screenshots of some of the messages and showed them to the school.

But the situation did not improve after she started school. “She was endlessly bullied,” Geraldine said.

That Halloween Ana came home to her parents hysterical and terrified. She had been walking home from supervising a disco for young children (“she volunteered for everything,” Geraldine said) when four boys approached. One asked her repeatedly for sex before hitting her on the backside. A complaint was made to gardaí and the boy received a caution.

Ana would walk for hours at a time, usually while listening to music through her distinctive blue headphones. She almost always walked alone. “You would see other girls walking in groups and Ana would be walking alone,” Geraldine would tell the court.

Her parents painted a picture of a kind-hearted, innocent girl who craved friendship. She loved spending time at home with her family but craved someone her own age to hang around with.

“People didn’t understand her. She was unique and full of fun,” Patric said.

“She couldn’t hate anyone even though some of the people were bullying her. She was disappointed with people. That happened quite regularly.

“She tried to make friends but might say the wrong thing, she was a teenager.”

He said Ana started to act out in worrying ways. There were fights at school, one of which resulted in a suspension. One day she painted a black eye on herself before going into school.

“It was attention seeking. For me it was an expression of pain she suffered on the inside,” Geraldine said.

“She said she felt invisible,” said Patric.

At one point it was discovered Ana had set up fake social media accounts which she was using to send bullying messages to herself. From then on she had to hand over all the passwords to her apps to Geraldine who would check her phone every night.

“She didn’t like it but she knew if she didn’t I would take the phone,” her mother said. Shortly before Ana’s death Geraldine found a photo on the phone of her blindfolded and tied to a chair. Ana told her mother it was part of a prank. She and another girl were pretending she was in trouble to see if another boy would come and rescue her.

As Ana’s emotional problems grew, her parents felt she needed some outside support. They approached Kildare Youth Services who said they couldn’t see Ana because she had self-harmed. Ana had recently cut her arm with a scissors; her parents felt she did it in imitation of a boy she knew.

She was referred to Pieta House where she did well. They judged her as being at a very low risk of suicide. They had to ring Patric and get him to pick her up from the sessions as she was scared to walk home alone because of the bullies.

Following six sessions in Pieta House she was accepted by Kildare Youth Services, the service she was attending at the time of her murder.

Ana did have a handful of friends, including a girl who would call over for sleepovers and to watch films. But she was certainly not friends with Boy B, something Geraldine was well aware of when she returned home on Monday, May 14th.

The search

Shortly after 5.30pm Geraldine texted her daughter a two word message: “home now.” There was no response. She talked it over with Patric before sending another message a few minutes later: “Answer me now or I’m calling the police.” The part about the police was just to get Ana’s attention, Geraldine later explained.

She was conflicted. She knew Ana had only been gone for half an hour and felt like a “paranoid mother” but nonetheless she was extremely worried.

Geraldine walked down to the park. She could see children playing and adults walking their dogs but no sign of Ana.

After dinner she went out looking for Ana in the car, driving around the various estates. Ana loved to go for long walks so she could have been anywhere in the area.

Once she got home, Geraldine and Patric went on Facebook to find out Boy B’s surname. They knew him vaguely but had no idea where he lived or who his parents were. Geraldine rang around trying to find out his address without success.

She and Patric went to the house of John Cribbin, a retired detective and friend, for advice. He told them to go straight to the Garda. At that point Ana had been gone for four hours.

The parents went straight to Leixlip Garda Station where Geraldine explained it was highly unusual for Ana to not get in touch. She told gardaí her daughter was a communicator. “She would always respond. Even if she said she was not talking to you she would respond to tell you she wasn’t talking to you.” Ana’s Irish and Russian passports were still at home and she hadn’t eaten since lunch, she added.

Gardaí took Geraldine seriously but there was no reason to be immediately concerned.

Every week gardaí receive dozens of reports of missing children; the vast majority turn up within a few hours.

Their first job was to visit the house of Boy B after locating his address on the Pulse system.

Garda Conor Muldoon went to the house that evening where Boy B told him he had called for Ana that day, that they had walked in the park and that he had left her company there at 5.40pm. It was the first of dozens of lies he would tell investigators.

The next day Ana’s family rose early to resume the search. Joined by friends and family members, they walked the local area and spoke to anyone they could think of who might know where Ana was. By now gardaí were also worried and a missing person investigation began in earnest. Sergeant John Dunne was tasked with returning to Boy B’s house to question him further. This time Boy B told the garda he had called for Ana the previous day on behalf of his friend, Boy A.

Ana had a crush on Boy A but he wasn’t interested and wanted to meet up with her to tell her, Boy B said. He said he brought Ana to the park where she met Boy A before leaving them and returning home to do his homework.

Dunne brought Boy B to the park so he could show him exactly where he went with Ana. Boy B showed the garda where they had entered the park, where they had met Boy A and where he had left the two of them to talk. The garda marked all of these locations using the GPS function on his Tetra radio before dropping the boy home.

Meanwhile a garda family liaison officer was appointed to keep Ana’s family informed about the search. Standard procedure at this stage was to issue a media appeal. Ana’s parents consented and provided some photographs of their daughter, including one of her wearing the distinctive black and white hoodie.

It was in late afternoon on Tuesday May 15th when the wider public first learned Ana Kriégel’s name.

“Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing 14 year old Anastasia Kriegel, who was last seen at her home in Leixlip, Co. Kildare at 5pm on Monday the 14th of May 2018,” the press release stated. “Anastasia is described as 5’8”, black shoulder length hair, sallow skin and slim build.”

Gardaí send out missing person alerts almost daily. In the week previous to Ana’s death three missing person alerts, all relating to teenagers, were sent out. All were later located safe and well.

After the appeal went out potential leads began pouring into gardai, all of which had to be chased down.

One caller said he had seen her on the other side of the city in Dundrum. Another told gardaí they had seen Ana in the departures area of Dublin Airport. One of the more promising leads came from a local woman who said her daughter had seen Ana on the morning of the 15th by a near-by cul-de-sac. Gardaí followed up and discovered a school mate of Ana lived on the cul-de-sac and that he hadn’t attended school that day. But a search of the boy’s house revealed nothing and the lead turned out to be a dead-end.

Back in Lucan, Dunne and his colleagues continued to comb the local area. After walking the park with Boy B the garda decided to search along the railway line but found nothing. As Dunne was walking back he was stopped by a man and his son. The man had heard about Ana going missing and suggested the garda check the back of the local sewage plant as teenagers tended to hang around there.

It was only later that day that Dunne realised this man was Boy A’s father and the teen with him was Boy A.

At that stage both boys were being treated as witnesses not suspects. Gardaí had no reason to believe they had hurt Ana or even that Ana had been hurt at all. But, because they were the last ones to see her, any information they could provide was vital.

On Tuesday afternoon a decision was taken to bring Boy B back to the park, this time with Boy A.

The boys led the way as Dunne and Sergeant Aonghus Hussey followed along with Boy A’s father. As they walked Dunne noticed Boy B was leading them on a different route to one he showed them earlier.

The boys came to a stop on a path near the BMX track in the park. Both Dunne and Hussey saw them exchange what they would later describe as a “glance” or “look”. It was the first indication the boys weren’t telling the gardaí everything. It was decided that formal statements should be taken so they could clarify their exact movements.

Both boys were taken to Lucan Garda station with their parents.

Boy B told gardaí the same story he gave earlier. “I have no clue what happened to her,” he said, adding the first time he heard something was wrong was when gardaí called to him the night before.

Boy A gave gardaí a detailed statement about his movements. He said Boy B was one of his best friends and had called over to his house after school. Boy A was doing his chores so they arranged to meet in the park in a while. When Boy B arrived in the park he was with Ana, a girl he knew from school but “not that well.”

He told gardaí: “At one stage Ana said to me ‘I have something to ask you. I was wondering if you wanted to go out with me.’ I was surprised. It came out of nowhere. I kind of knew she liked me because she kind of asked me out (before).”

He said he wanted to tell her “gently” that he didn’t want to go out with her. “I said ‘I’m sorry but I’m not interested’. She didn’t answer. She said nothing. She walked off. She looked annoyed and sad at the same time.”

By this stage Boy B had also left, Boy A said. He walked on alone until he was attacked by “two males.” One grabbed him by the shoulder and pulled him to the ground and both started kicking him, he claimed.

His description of defeating his attacker with a kick to the head sounded more like teenage fantasy than reality

The attack ended when Boy A “got up and kicked one of them in the head”, causing both to flee. Gardaí were somewhat sceptical of the story. The boy did have injuries which were consistent with an assault - his arm and leg were both injured and he had cuts to his face - but something didn’t feel right about his account.

In particular, his description of defeating his attacker with a kick to the head sounded more like teenage fantasy than reality.

Nevertheless gardaí were assigned to investigate the alleged assault. Boy A was taken to Garda HQ where he helped investigators compile a photo-fit of the attackers.

Nobody matching the photo-fit was seen by any of the witnesses in the park that day. CCTV cameras also failed to pick up anyone matching the description.

The following day, Wednesday May 16th, the search was kicked up a gear. There were now serious concerns that Ana may have been harmed or even killed.

Inspector Mark O’Neill of Lucan Garda Station was assigned to lead the missing person investigation and all members coming on duty in stations in north Dublin and Kildare were briefed on the matter. Specialist search teams were brought in as well as the Garda sub-aqua unit which searched the Liffey and other bodies of water in the area. The Civil Defence provided 60 members to aid in the operation. The Garda Crime and Security branch were tasked with analysing mobile phone traffic in an effort find out Ana’s movements.

A mannequin or something terrible

Her body was found in an abandoned farmhouse in Lucan, Co Dublin, on May 17th 2018.

Glenwood House was built sometime around 1800; some say it was designed by James Gandon the famed architect of the Customs House and the Four Courts. The handsome farmhouse sits on 105 acres of farmland on the Lucan-Clonee Road at the edge of St Catherine’s Park in an area known locally as Coldblow.

It served as a family home for the Colgan family until the last decades of the 20th century before being abandoned entirely.

The subsequent years were not kind to Glenwood. Despite being a protected structure due to its architectural significance, the house was effectively a ruin by May 2018. Bottles and cans littered the floors, the result of the house’s popularity among local teenagers seeking to avoid the prying eyes of parents and gardaí. The roof had collapsed in several places and several rooms were completely gutted by fire.

The house continued its decline even after it was purchased in 2003 by O’Callaghan Properties for €10.5 million. In recent years the company has been trying to get planning permission to turn it into a 62-bed nursing home, a plan welcomed by most locals, who despaired that the once-fine structure had become an eyesore.

One group, Old Lucan, appealed to locals in January 2018 to contact Fingal County Council and ask it to enforce the building’s protected structure status. There has been no update on the campaign or the owner’s attempts to repurpose Glenwood since April 2018.

“We all know what happened there,” one member of the Old Lucan group wrote on its Facebook page recently. “Once the trial is over it should be knocked down and so should the adjacent buildings.”

On the morning of Thursday, May 17th, 2018 Sergeant Declan Birchall and his specially trained four-person search team were deployed to an area of Lucan which included part of St Catherine’s Park and Glenwood House.

Working from maps and using a grid system, the team methodically searched the park, including all its hedgerows and ditches. Once they got to the large field beside the park they used slash hooks to clear the way.

At the end of the field stood Glenwood House. Birchall, like most local gardaí, was familiar with the building, having responded to reports of teenagers messing there over the years.

Birchall searched the outbuildings while his colleague Garda Sean White went into the main house through the rear porch entrance. At the end of one of the corridors, at the front of the house White looked into what would later be designated “Room One.”

It was dark inside. The windows were boarded up and the only light came from a hole in one of the planks on the windows. In the gloom White thought he could make out a figure. He could definitely smell dried blood. The garda would later tell a colleague he believed he was either looking at a mannequin “or something terrible.”

He called out but got no response. As per his training, he stepped into the room to confirm what he saw and then immediately left and called for assistance.

Birchall rushed into the house when he heard White shout “find”, indicating he had located something of significance.

As the search team leader he entered Room One to confirm what White believed he saw. Inside was Ana Kriégel’s body, naked except for her black socks.

At first Birchall believed there was something covering Ana’s face. When he leaned in closer he realised it was her hair which was stuck to her face as if she had been “thashing” it around.

Her clothing and pieces of her iPhone were scattered around the room. Nearby was a cement block and large stick, both of which were bloodstained. There was also blood staining on the walls and on the carpeted floor. It had clearly come from the many visible wounds on the girl’s body.

A long length of Tescon brand insulation tape was partially wrapped around her neck. She had three fingers inside the tape as if she was trying to get it off.

Gardaí quickly established a crime scene while awaiting the arrival of Superintendent John Gordon from Lucan Garda Station. A local GP was called to formally pronounce death and within an hour, the Kriégel family had been informed by their garda liaison that Ana’s body had been located. They were told they would have to attend the morgue that evening to make a formal identification.

The missing persons investigation immediately became a murder investigation and Insp O’Neill was appointed the senior investigating officer with twenty gardaí working under him. For now his job would be marshaling the many forensic and technical experts who would file in and out of Glenwood House for the next several days.

Every inch of Room One would be examined and catalogued along with every beer can, cigarette butt and piece of debris in that room.

During the trial Cassidy would spend about 40 minutes just listing the 50 injury sites.

The most pressing task was the pathology exam. State Pathologist Professor Marie Cassidy (since retired) visited the location before overseeing the transport of the body via hearse to the State Pathology Laboratory in Whitehall, Dublin for a full autopsy that evening.

Ana had sustained a staggering amount of injuries. During the trial Cassidy would spend about 40 minutes just listing the 50 injury sites. There were bruises and lacerations all over the body but the most serious were to Ana’s head, face and neck.

Cassidy concluded Ana had died from blunt force trauma to the head and neck. There were also signs of compression to her neck but there was no evidence this was caused by the tape.

Other injuries suggested there had been penetration or attempted penetration of the vagina with something but Cassidy could not determine what that something was. She also couldn’t tell if Ana had been conscious at the time.

Retired State Pathologist Prof Marie Cassidy arriving to the trial of murdered schoolgirl, Ana Kriegel. Photograph: Collins Courts

On the basis of the pathology and forensic evidence gardaí suspected Ana had been beaten to the ground with a heavy stick shortly after entering the room before being hit four times with a heavy object such as a concrete block.

She was then pulled towards the window, where there was more light. It was likely here she was sexually assaulted. The presence of her false nails scattered around the room indicated she had fought her attacker fiercely.

Despite the huge amount of forensic material at the scene there was nothing immediately pointing towards a suspect. There were no fingerprints or blood belonging to anyone but Ana. However scientists from Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) made a grim breakthrough when they examined Ana’s top and discovered semen staining.

The focus of the investigation immediately returned to the two boys. Gardaí already had enough reason to suspect the boys due to the discrepancies in their accounts but they wanted to wait for forensic proof at least one of them were at the scene. That came a few days later when FSI reported that Ana’s blood was found on Boy A’s boots which had already been taken by gardaí investigating the allegation that he had been assaulted by two males in the park.

As part of the assault investigation gardaí had also taken the boy’s phone. On it they found more cause to suspect he was behind Ana’s death. The phone contained a screenshot of a list of Youtube videos including “The 15 most gruesome torture methods in history”, “horror films that will blow everything away” and “Until Dawn get Jessica’s clothes off” with Until Dawn being an apparent reference to a popular horror video game. There was a result for “Jeff the Killer”, a widely shared short story about a teenager who murders his family.

On their own these results could have been interpreted as reflecting the macabre but not entirely unexpected interests of a young teenage boy.

But for gardaí, the presence on the phone of another search result for “abandoned places in Lucan” placed the items in a different light.

Arrest, interview and charge

A week after Ana’s body was found gardaí were granted a warrant for the arrest of both boys.

From the very beginning of the investigation concessions were made for the boys’ age; some were required by law, others were put in place at the discretion of the gardaí, lawyers and judges.

Both boys’ parents were informed on the evening of May 23rd they would be arrested the following day. The parents were asked to bring them to the garda station in the morning.

However they were not told searches of their homes would take place immediately after the arrests.

Insp O’Neill told his team these searches were to be carried out with the utmost discretion. Gardaí used rental cars instead of patrol cars to get there. They wore plain clothes and placed seized items in evidence bags which were in turn put in black sacks before being taken out of the houses.

On his arrest, Boy A was interviewed in Clondalkin Garda Station in the company of his father and solicitor Donough Molloy. As with Boy B, gardaí started by asking him if he knew the difference between right and wrong.

Right would be “leaving the door open for somebody” while “tripping somebody up” or stealing a chocolate bar is wrong, Boy A told Detective Gardaí Marcus Roantree and Tomas Doyle.

He explained the difference between truth and lies by saying: “Truth is if you tell somebody what happened. A lie is if you don’t tell somebody what happened.”

Asked about his interests, Boy A said he liked “anatomy, the human body” and “inner life, the skeleton”. He said he liked anatomical drawing. The detectives asked if he liked drawing live people. “No, more evolutionary,” he responded.

During interview two, Boy A gave gardaí much the same story they had heard from Boy B, that he had met Ana in the park that day but was not with her in the lead up to the time when she was reported missing.

Detective Garda Marcus Roantree questioned Boy A. Photograph: Collins Courts

He was shown footage from various CCTV cameras and at one point said two people caught on camera could have been the ones who beat him up. “That might be good news,” he said. “Is there any more footage.” Those figures were actually Boy B and Ana.

Det Gda Doyle then told the boy Ana’s blood was found on his boots.

“Are you joking me?” Boy A asked. “You can’t be serious.”

The interview paused there as Boy A asked for some air. His solicitor asked him if he was going to be sick and one of the gardaí got him a glass of water.

When questioning resumed Doyle said: “What I’m saying to you is the only place you could have got the blood on your boots was in that room so were you in that room?”

“No,” he replied.

The detectives showed Boy A a photograph of the tape found around Ana’s neck. Boy A said he had never possessed tape like that.

Asked about the search results on his phone, Boy A said the torture methods result came up when he was searching for horror films online. He said he wasn’t interested in torture films.

Despite being presented with strong forensic evidence Boy A did not admit any involvement in the murder. Most of his responses were of the “no comment” or “I don’t know” variety.

Detectives were disappointed. The forensics were strong but without admissions, Boy A might be able to claim that he acted in self defence or that he never meant to kill Ana.

Nine miles away in Finglas Garda Station the interviews with Boy B were going much better for gardai. After eventually telling gardaí during his fifth interview that he heard Ana scream, the boy gradually admitted more and more.

This culminated in Boy B telling Daly and Gannon Ana had gone into Room One with Boy A. Despite being told to leave by Boy A, Boy B decided to explore the rest of the house. Then the sound of “shuffling” caused him to run to Room One where he saw Boy A “kind of flip” Ana. He described a judo-type move to the detectives.

The derelict house and farmyard on the Clonee Road, Lucan where the body of 14-year-old Ana Kriegel was found. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

Boy A started choking her and pulling off her clothes, he said. Ana was crying and saying: “No, no. Don’t do this.”

He said at this point both Boy A and Ana turned to look at him standing in the doorway and this caused him to run away. Boy A had a “blank look on his face,” he said.

It still wasn’t the truth but it was as close as the detectives could get in the limited time they could detain Boy B.

The detectives, who were being advised by a specialist from the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NCBI), wondered if Boy B’s account could be used to get Boy A talking over in Clondalkin Garda Station. Perhaps Boy A would realise all the blame was being put on him and might want to defend himself.

A few of the most relevant pages of Boy B’s fifth interview were copied and quickly printed out before being sent across town to Detectives Roantree and Doyle.

In their sixth and final interview, the detectives read the pages to Boy A before asking if there was anything he wanted to add.

“(Boy B) is lying. That is all,” the boy replied.

On the afternoon of Thursday, May 25th, ten days after Ana’s murder, an official from the Director of Public Prosecution’s office called Inspector Mark O’Neill and gave permission for Boy A to be charged with murder.

The charge was put to him at 4.01pm at Clondalkin Garda station, just before the 24 hour time limit for questioning expired. Neither he nor his father, who was also present, made any reply.

Local gardaí would later mount discreet extra patrols around their neighbourhoods to ensure the families’ safety.

An hour later he was brought in a garda van, in the company of his parents, to the Children Court in Smithfield, Dublin; his first court appearance of many.

Gardaí normally publicly announce arrests in murder investigations shortly after they occur, particularly in high profile cases. But here an exception was made. The arrest of the boys was not made public until just before Boy A was due in court. At the time gardaí said it was concerned about vigilante behaviour against the boys’ families. Local gardaí would later mount discreet extra patrols around their neighbourhoods to ensure the families’ safety.

The Children Court is a bleak, grey and brown stone building on the corner of Smithfield Square. Inside and up the stairs are two cramped courtrooms, although usually only one is in use. Every day a steady stream of children pass through the court, usually on relatively minor charges such as public order offences, drug possession and theft.

Jail terms are rare and the vast majority of defendants enter early guilty pleas. The Children Court is effectively a District Court, the lowest tier of the criminal justice system. Like a District Court there is no jury and a judge may only impose a maximum of twelve months for any one offence.

For this reason, Boy A’s case was never going to stay there. The legislation compels Children Court judges to transfer murder and rape cases to the Central Criminal Court. Once there, children accused of such crimes are effectively tried as adults. A full jury hears the case and the judge has a much wider array of sentencing powers.

Fifteen minutes after the Garda van arrived at Smithfield, Boy A appeared in the courtroom with his parents. Also packed into the room were two solicitors, two detectives, three journalists and Judge John O’Connor.

The judge told the boy’s mother she could sit beside him if she wished. His grandfather entered a short time later and was granted permission to stay.

Asked by Judge O’Connor if it was his first time in court, the boy replied “yes.”

At that early stage the priority for the boy’s family was getting bail. Oberstown Children Detention Campus in Lusk Co Dublin is the only facility in the State for holding under-age detainees. It is not a particularly pleasant place for anyone but a sheltered 13-year-old with no criminal record was likely to find it especially tough.

As a District Court judge, O’Connor had no power to grant bail in murder cases. The boy would have to apply to the High Court at a later date. The judge remanded Boy A to Oberstown, allowing him a few moments with his parents before departing. The boy looked confused as he was ushered out of the courtroom. He walked with a pronounced limp.

The evidence against Boy A accumulated quickly once he was charged. During the search of his house gardaí found a backpack in his bedroom containing gloves, knee-pads, shinguards, a scarf like “snood” garment and a homemade mask. This would soon become know among investigators as the “murder kit”.

The skull-like mask would become one of the most striking pieces of evidence in the case. It was skin coloured and covered only the top half of the face. Eye and nose holes had been cut out and sharp teeth had been cut into the upper jaw and painted red. Ana’s blood was found on the inside and outside of the mask as well as on the kneepads, gloves and the backpack itself.

The gloves were particularly important to the garda case as they explained why no fingerprints were found at the scene.

An examination of two phones found in Boy A’s bedroom revealed almost 12,500 images, the vast majority of which were pornographic. One featured a man in a balaclava looking at a semi-naked woman while another showed a man choke a woman as another man watched.

The phones’ hard drive showed several pornographic videos had been accessed online including one with a title referring to a woman called Anastasia. Another referred to “Russian Teens”.

Perhaps even more concerning was evidence of searches for “child porn”, “horse porn” and “dead boy prank in abandoned haunted school.” When the trial started the following year none of these details would be heard by the jury.Gardaí also found witnesses to bolster their case against Boy A.

A dog walker had made a statement saying he saw a boy roughly matching his description “making a bee-line” for the abandoned house on May 14th. A school friend told them Boy A appeared “agitated” and “fidgety” in the days after Ana went missing.

When the analysis of the semen staining on Ana’s top showed it matched Boy A’s DNA, gardaí got permission to charge him with aggravated sexual assault, with the aggravated part referring to the extreme violence involved. The new evidence also allowed them to rearrest Boy B for further questioning.

Boy B was arrested again by appointment on July 8th and brought to Lucan Garda Station where he was interviewed another three times by Daly and Gannon. Daly went through the same procedure as before, gently coaxing the boy to reveal more about what happened that day.

This time Boy B said his co-accused wore the mask, which he described as a “zombie mask”, when he attacked Ana. He described it as a “really cool” mask which Boy A had made the previous Halloween. Boy B gave gardaí some more details about what he saw including that he had entered the house alone first and picked up a stick there. But he continued to deny any involvement in the attack.

He also told gardaí of a conversation he had with Boy A the month before Ana’s murder. He described the conversation as going like this:

Boy A: ‘Hey, want to kill somebody’

Boy B: ‘No’.

Boy A: ‘Ah here, why not?’

Boy B: ‘Because it’s retarded’.

Boy A: ‘Oh, come on’.

Boy B: ‘Who are you planning on killing?’

Boy A: ‘Ana Kriégel’

Boy B: ‘In your dreams’.

Boy B said he presumed his friend was messing and that he always said things like that. He repeated that he had no idea what his friend was planning on May 14th.

“Why didn’t you do anything in the room?” Daly asked.

“Because I was scared. I was shocked. I didn’t know what to do because my brain was frozen, frozen in place. I didn’t know what to do.”

He lied to gardaí the day after Ana went missing because he was “just trying to forget about it and pretend nothing happened.”

“Did you not think you owed it to Ana and her family?” Daly asked.

The boy replied he was scared of being framed by Boy A

He said he was ashamed of not helping Ana that day.

“But you could have saved her,” the detective said.

“I know.”

“Why didn’t you try and save her.”

“I don’t know.”

Daly accused the boy of telling “lie after lie after lie”, telling him: “You go and collect a girl that (Boy A) wants to kill and you bring her to an abandoned house and you, in your words, ‘hand over’ that girl to (Boy A), the girl he said he wanted to kill.

“And then you were deceptive afterwards. You lie to everybody. Lie lie lie. You’re in a corner and you try to wiggle out of it by telling a story to suit. Do you see how this looks for you?”

Boy B said that he did. Det Gda Daly put it to Boy B that he let “a charade” play out in the days after Ana went missing as people searched for her while he knew she was in the abandoned house.

“I didn’t know he would murder her,” Boy B said. “I kept thinking to myself this isn’t real, this isn’t happening. I kept thinking Boy A wouldn’t do this. It’s not like him.”

The detectives suspected that Boy B still wasn’t telling the entire truth but they had reached the point where they had to either charge or release him. He was released while the matter was considered by the DPP. Four days later Boy B was rearrested and charged with Ana’s murder. He made no reply.

Bail

In the Children Court that day he addressed the hearing twice, once to confirm he had never been in court before and once to ask if he could go to the bathroom. Like his co-accused he would have to apply to the High Court for bail.

Proceedings moved remarkably quickly once the accused were charged. There is usually a delay of between 18 months and two years between the point of charge and the beginning of a murder trial. Sometimes, depending on legal issues, it takes much longer.

The speed of preparations in this case was almost unheard of, especially for a trial involving a long list of witnesses and a huge amount of forensic and CCTV evidence. In the back offices of Garda Stations orders came down that work on the Kriégel case was to be prioritised. Analysis took days rather than weeks and restrictions on overtime were eased. In FSI staff came in on evenings and weekends to work on the case.

Later the Central Criminal Court would be asked to clear a non-negotiable four week period for the trial in the first half of 2019.

Part of the reason for the speed of proceedings is that at first, it looked like the accused might not be granted bail before the trial. The authorities did not want to keep such young children, who enjoyed the presumption of innocence, locked up for longer than necessary.

Boy A would spend over two months in custody before eventually being granted bail in the High Court on August 2nd.

The social justice charity Extern, which is often used by the court in complex cases, was asked to provide support and supervision to the boy to ensure he complied with the bail conditions.

Boy B spent just over a month in custody before being granted bail on August 21st.

Both children would be free, albeit heavily supervised, until the start date of their trial in April 2019.

Trial preparations

The legal age of criminal responsibility in Ireland is 12 years old but this drops to ten when rape or murder is alleged. At 13 years old, Boys A and B became the youngest people in the history of the State to be charged with murder.

Planning for the trial began at an early stage with Mr Justice Paul McDermott assigned to hear it. Senior Counsel Brendan Grehan, a criminal barrister with huge experience in high profile trials such as those of former Anglo Irish Bank CEO David Drumm and serial killer Mark Nash, would lead the case for the State.

The judge and barristers would not wear wigs or robes and the accused would not be required to sit in the defendants’ area. Instead they would be allowed sit beside their parents in the public gallery. The boys and their families would be allowed enter and exit the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ) on Parkgate Street, Dublin 7 through side entrances and separate rooms would be provided for each of them where they could relax and consult with lawyers during court downtime.

As per the Children Act the general public would not be permitted at the trial. The reason for this is two-fold, to protect the accused’s identity and to make the courtroom a less intimidating place.

Bona-fide journalists would be permitted in court. The murder and the investigation had attracted huge public interest so far and the prosecution feared the court would be packed with reporters, negating any efforts to minimise the intimidating atmosphere.

They considered asking for a cap on the numbers of journalists permitted in court. Allowing them to view proceedings via video-link from another room was also considered. In the end, the media would be asked to self-regulate their numbers with the implication that the court would intervene if necessary.

Guilty pleas are extremely rare in murder trials as the offence carries an automatic life sentence on conviction no matter what approach the accused takes. As there is no sentencing discount for a guilty plea, defendants reason they have little to lose by taking a chance on a trial. Even if the evidence is damning they may be acquitted on a technicality or because of a deficiency in the investigation.

The dynamic changes if the accused is a minor. The Children Act is silent on whether the automatic life sentence applies to children convicted of murder but the prevailing legal opinion is that it does not and that judges may impose a lesser sentence if appropriate.

Pre trial, Boy A’s lawyers concentrated on applying to have the indictment severed i.e. having Boy A tried separately to Boy B. Their reasoning was the jury was bound to be prejudiced against their client by hearing Boy B repeatedly accuse their client of attacking Ana during his interviews.

The rules of evidence state the interviews of one defendant cannot be used against a co-accused. Boy A’s defence team argued that the jurors could not help but be influenced by the content of the interviews, even if they were warned it was not relevant to the case against their client.

Their application before McDermott failed. “It would be a distortion of the factual background if the entire factual matrix of what happened in the lead up to the death of Ms Kriegel was not set out in full to the jury,” the judge ruled on April 12th. He undertook to give jurors strong warnings about not relying on Boy B’s interviews when considering the case against Boy A.

Compared to Boy A, Boy B’s defence was much easier to predict. There was no forensic evidence linking him to the murder scene. In fact, the vast majority of the evidence against him came from his own mouth during his eight garda interviews. If he had remained silent it is highly likely he would never have been charged.

The priority for Boy B’s defence was to minimise the damage done in those interviews, particularly by the many lies he had told to detectives. Gardaí had stuck rigidly to the rules when questioning the boy, meaning there was little chance of getting the interviews excluded from the trial on the basis they were coercive or oppressive.

In early 2019 his legal team asked Dr Colm Humphries, an experienced psychologist specialising in childhood trauma, to examine Boy B and the interview tapes. Having done so, Humphries authored a report diagnosing the boy with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) as a result of witnessing the attack on Ana.

This PTSD contributed to the boy telling the gardaí untruths in an effort to protect himself, he wrote. The doctor said it was his opinion that Boy B had no knowledge of what was going to happen to Ana that day. He said the boy was sexually naive and had gone to the house with Ana and Boy A in the hope of watching them “snogging.”

Flowers left at the scene of the killing of Ana Kriegel, at a derelict farmhouse near Lucan. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

The defence planned to call Humphries as a witness to explain that Boy B’s lies were the result of trauma rather than an effort to hide his guilt.

Calling him as a witness carried a risk however. During Boy B’s sessions with the doctor he had given him information about what he saw in the abandoned house that day, information he had failed to give gardaí.

The boy told the doctor he saw Boy A standing over Ana with his trousers open during the attack. And that he saw Ana gasping before going silent.

If Humphries gave defence evidence he would likely be open to cross-examination on these matters, re-enforcing the notion that Boy B continued lying to gardaí up to his final interview.

The trial

It is not unusual for families of murder victims to sit through the trial of the accused. Often at least one family member remains in court for nearly all of the case, perhaps taking breaks during some of the more abstruse legal argument.

Few spend the same amount of time in court as Geraldine and Patric Kriégel. Ana’s parents, accompanied by a victim support volunteer, were present for every moment of the trial, from the swearing of the first juror to the final verdict.

When they wanted some water they would ask someone else to get it for them from the nearby canteen rather than leave court themselves. Geraldine took notes constantly, except when she held her husband’s hand during some of the more distressing evidence.

Pathology evidence can often be the most upsetting evidence for families to hear. But Geraldine and Patric remained throughout the testimony of Professor Marie Cassidy as she dispassionately described the autopsy process and the injuries inflicted on Ana (Boys A and B were both excused from being in court that day due to the graphic nature of the evidence).

There were several moments when emotion was visible.

A portion of Boy B’s interview during which he made a series of childish but nasty comments about Ana caused her parents visible distress. He said Ana was an outcast. She didn’t have a boyfriend and dressed in “slutty” clothes, he said. “I thought of Ana like a weirdo. Someone I should not be around.”

His description of seeing Boy A attack Ana in the house also caused her parents a great deal of upset.

Both accused sat beside either one or both of their parents during the seven weeks of evidence. But they sat in different parts of the courtroom to each other and were never seen interacting.

During lunch they would retire to the consultation rooms located on either side of the entrance to Court Nine while a family member fetched their lunch from the canteen.

In court Boy A often rested his head on his father’s shoulder while Boy B held his mother’s hand almost constantly.

The judge insisted on 15 minute breaks every hour or so. These were for the boys’ benefit but were probably just as appreciated by everyone else in court, especially on the stuffy late-May afternoons.

The only major interruption to proceedings came on the afternoon of day 15 of the trial when a note was handed up to the lawyers saying Boy B was having a panic attack. An ambulance was called and court was adjourned for the day.

Boy B was treated at the scene and seen by his GP that evening. The incident occurred as the jury watched videos of Boy B’s garda interviews during which he admitted lying to gardaí. No reason was given for the panic attack.

There was another interruption earlier in the day when the defence had complained about someone in court staring at Boy B’s family at length and said it was causing them distress.

From then on, the court day concluded at 2pm rather than 4.15pm. The new timetable would add at least another week onto the trial but avoided the even lengthier delays which would have resulted from repeat medical issues.

It was decided at an early stage the jurors in the case would not come from the general panel which is called every Monday in the CCJ to hear the week’s rape and murder trials. Instead a specially convened panel was brought in on Tuesday, April 29th.

The judge gave the jurors the usual warnings, such as not serving if they knew the parties in the case. Reading from a carefully prepared script, he also warned them the evidence was likely to be distressing.

Jurors were also advised they would be subject to criminal sanction if they disclosed the accuseds’ identities outside of court. This warning applied to everyone else as well, the judge said.

The warnings seemed to do their job; it appears the identities of the boys have to date not been shared publicly online.

During jury selection each side is allowed to object to seven jurors without explaining why. All three legal teams used this right liberally. The end result was a jury of eight men and four women, all of them middle-aged or older.

It was clear Geraldine and Patric found the process of giving evidence emotional but neither sought to make speeches or cast blame while in the witness box.

Ana’s parents were among the first witnesses to be called by prosecution counsel Brendan Grehan. As well as taking the jury through Ana’s last two days, Geraldine and Patric also humanised her. Their descriptions of Ana’s personality and hobbies made her a real presence in the courtroom rather than an abstract piece of evidence. The jurors would never see any photos of Ana alive but they would have a clear picture of her in their minds.

The point was to show she was vulnerable and easily taken advantage of by the accused, he said

Grehan also elicited detailed evidence of the bullying suffered by Ana and the distress this caused her. The point was to show she was vulnerable and easily taken advantage of by the accused, he said.

It was clear Geraldine and Patric found the process of giving evidence emotional but neither sought to make speeches or cast blame while in the witness box.

Their testimony was clear and calm. There was little hint of anger. The same was true for all four of the accused boys’ parents. All gave evidence of their interactions with the accused before and after Ana’s death but none sought to use the witness box as a pulpit for proclaiming the boys’ innocence. The furthest any of them went was Boy B’s father who said his son was not capable of a crime like this.

Slowly but surely technology is becoming an intrinsic part of running a trial and the trial of Boys A and B used it more than most. The seven child witnesses in the case gave evidence via video-link from another room in the CCJ, sparing them the distress and distraction of facing a live courtroom.

In the past the use of video-link has been plagued by technical problems with technicians often fumbling to get the picture or audio working while a bemused jury looks on. It would seem those days are gone; all the children were able to give their evidence without interruption.

A significant amount of CCTV was played to the jury by Garda Seamus Timmins. Nothing new there, except in this trial the location of the CCTV was shown concurrently on a digital map of the area, making it easy for jurors to determine where exactly the accused were when captured on camera. Grehan would play this footage again when making his closing speech.

Also helpful was the use of a computer generated, 3D model of Glenwood House which was created by FSI and the Garda photography and mapping units.

The location of relevant objects such as the suspected murder weapons, the blood spatters and Ana’s clothes were shown in the model beside their photographic equivalents. It gave the jury the closest possible sense of being at the scene without having to visit the house.

The 3D modelling programme has been used just once before, in the 2017 prosecution of two brothers for murder. Ironically, during that trial Grehan, who was defending one of the accused, objected to the use of the 3D model on the basis of it being untested.

For such a complex case, involving so many strains of evidence, the trial was conducted with remarkable efficiency.

Defence concessions regarding several aspects in the case, including the lawfulness of the boys’ custody and the gathering of evidence, meant many potential garda witnesses were not required to give evidence.

Those garda witnesses which were called often only spent a few minutes in the box. On some days, early in the trial, five or six witnesses were called in a single day.

Part of the reason for the pace was the lack of cross-examination from the defence. More often than not, Patrick Gageby for Boy A and Damian Colgan for Boy B declined to ask the witnesses any questions.

This made it difficult to discern the nature of the boys’ defence until very late in the case. However some of the few questions posed by counsel gave some insight into their strategy.

Gageby asked Geraldine Kriégel if her daughter was sexually active. She replied she wasn’t, something confirmed by later medical evidence.

Colgan asked Prof Cassidy if someone who witnessed that attack on Ana would be traumatised. She agreed that they would be.

Det Gardaí Daly and Gannon were questioned at length by Colgan on the manner in which they interviewed Boy B. Gardaí didn’t bring in specialist interviewers or give the boy regular breaks, counsel said. The detectives replied that they stuck to the rules and the boy’s mother was with him at all times.

In the absence of the jury

Much of the defence work focused on persuading the judge to include evidence which was favourable to the accused while excluding the evidence which painted them in a negative light.

For Boy A, the most important evidence to exclude was the forensics. Gageby submitted the testing of his client’s boots, on which Ana’s blood was found, was not admissible as they had been taken by gardaí on false pretenses. He submitted gardaí had pretended to take the boots to investigate his claim of being assaulted by two men but were actually taking them to investigate Ana’s disappearance. He made the same argument for Boy A’s phone.

Det Gda Gabriel Newton said she took the boots and phone for no other reason than they might help her locate Boy A’s attackers. She said she didn’t even know Ana was dead at that stage.

The judge agreed with Newton and the defence application failed.

Next Gageby argued the DNA evidence against Boy A was inadmissible because Supt Gordon had filled out the wrong form to authorise the taking of samples from the boy.

Called to give evidence, Gordon conceded that, instead of filling in an authorisation form under the 2014 DNA Act, he filled in one concerning the 1990 Act. The prosecution said it was a record keeping error but no more. The detectives who took the samples gave evidence they were correctly instructed under the 2014 Act. Again the defence application failed.

One of the main objectives of Boy B’s defence team was to have the jury hear the evidence of Dr Humphries, the psychologist who examined the teen at the start of the year and determined he had been traumatised by witnessing the attack on Ana.

In the absence of the jury, Humphries repeated what he said in his report, that the trauma caused Boy B to tell the gardaí “untruths”. The doctor said he didn’t like to use the word “lie” because he didn’t want to seem judgmental.

He told Colgan the boy was bright but naive and immature. By way of illustration, he said that during his stay in Oberstown, Boy B had requested Lego to play with - a request the staff had never had before.

The prosecution cross-examination of Humphries by Grehan was easily the most combative of the entire trial. Counsel took particular issue with the doctor’s assertion that Boy B had “no knowledge of a plan for murder”.

Grehan said this was a matter for the jury. He said the doctor’s report contained a lot of jargon but there “doesn’t appear to be any engagement with the facts of the interviews.”

He submitted that allowing the doctor’s evidence into the trial would trespass on the function of the jury as the judges of fact and effectively make Humphries a “13th juror”. After taking the night to think about it, McDermott excluded the doctors evidence entirely.

But the prosecution did not enjoy an unbroken record of success in their legal applications. In fact a significant number of the judge’s other decisions ended up going against them, including one concerning a novel attempt to introduce photos of a mannequin into evidence.

Horror movies and heavy metal

There is a long history of prosecutors deploying unusual exhibits in criminal trials. In 2010 a bodhran was presented in the Special Criminal Court to prove the accused was a member of the IRA. During the troubles, a packet of digestive biscuits was presented in the same court; with prosecutors arguing it was a component of a homemade mortar.

Striking exhibits can be especially helpful in murder trials. Over the years juries have been shown swords, spades, guns, bats and, in the 2008 trial of Brian Kearney for strangling his wife, a vacuum cleaner flex. Such exhibits can help juries visualise how a crime may have been committed far better than any description from a witness.

That was the idea behind the prosecution’s plan in this case to dress a mannequin up in the clothes worn by Boy A during Ana’s murder and present photos of it to the jury. Pictures of the mannequin, fitted with the mask, gloves, snood, shin-guards and knee-pads found in the boy’s backpack, would be shown to jurors.

It was, to say the least, an unusual request. The prosecution knew McDermott would need to be convinced of the merits of bringing such an unusual exhibit into a courtroom. It would essentially be showing the jury the last thing Ana saw before her death.

At the mid-point of the trial, in the absence of the jury, Grehan handed the judge three photographs of the mannequin which had been dressed by FSI expert John Hoade.

The barrister said it would be nothing more than a “visual aid” to show the jury how items from the backpack were intended to be worn. He said the mannequin was “no more than a representation of what the jury has already seen, in a different format.”

Gageby, for Boy A, objected on the basis the mannequin was speculative and there was no evidence it accurately portrayed what was worn at the time. For example, there was no evidence to show Boy A wore his hood up during the attack.

Mr Justice McDermott tends to look at barristers over the top of his spectacles when he is sceptical of their argument. This is what he did as the prosecution tried to get the mannequin photos admitted.

“Whatever limited probative value is outweighed by the disproportionate prejudicial effects. I’m not satisfied that this photo should go in,” he ruled.

McDermott would use the same reasoning, combined with the quizzical over the glasses look, throughout the trial when denying the prosecution permission to admit other evidence.

Most of the legal wrangling was over the items obtained during the search of Boy A’s home after his arrest including a copybook containing various drawings and scribblings including a sketch titled “Nightcrawler” showing an emaciated figure with bandaged skull for a head. The words “just kill them” and “just f**king do it” were also written in the book.

This showed an interest in violent imagery, the prosecution said.

The copybook also contained instructions for constructing a “shell mask”, proof the mask found in the backpack was made by Boy A, they said.

The judge allowed in the mask-making instructions but excluded the other items. “I’m trying to tie it in with the case but I don’t see it,” he told Grehan. “He had a portfolio of material. That seems to be, on its face, the height of it.”

Next up was a questionnaire signed by Boy A which appeared to form a part of a school assignment. It read:

Where do you like to hang out? Abandoned places.

What are your favourite books? Horror.

What are your favourite sports? Combat.

What are your favourite movies? Horror and comedy.

What are your favourite music? Rap and heavy metal.

Single or taken? Single.

I would describe myself as: Crazy, funny, adventurous.

I am: strange

I think: differently

I feel: not much

I hope to: do well in life

I feel: angry when someone tries to annoy me or hits me

I love: steak and drawing.

I hate: homework.

Aside from the obvious relevance of liking to hang out in abandoned places, the prosecution said the answers gave an insight into how the accused viewed himself, as someone who is “strange”, thinks “differently” and doesn’t feel much.

“These are teenage documents,” McDermott said. “Lots of teenagers watch horror movies and listen to heavy metal.”

Gageby called them: “juvenile jottings of a juvenile written in a juvenile fashion as part of some class of a school questionnaire.”

He continued: “The fact he feels himself strange or doesn’t feel much is likely to be taken out of context and in some way demonstrate that it is more likely that the author of this planned and killed a young girl. In my opinion it just isn’t there.”

The judge ruled out every part of the questionnaire except for the reference to hanging out in abandoned places.

Scenes from St Catherines park in Lucan, near where Ana Kriegel was murdered in May last year. Photograph: James Forde/The Irish Times

Among the most contested evidence was the huge amount of pornography found on Boy A’s electronic devices.

The prosecution sought to introduce evidence of ten of the images which depicted sexual violence as well as the pornographic video mentioning “Anastasia” in its title (not Anastasia Kriegel). The violent material could be relevant to the boy’s attitude towards consent, he said.

“It is general background evidence, that’s as far as we go with it. It is potentially relevant in that regard,” Grehan said.

Gageby countered that the probative value of the pornography evidence “is so slight as to be imperceptible” while its “prejudicial value is extremely high.” If the prosecution wanted to introduce the violent images, they might have to put them in context by introducing the thousands of other non-violent images, he suggested.

It was also inadmissible because of the large time gap, six months, between the material being accessed and the murder, Gageby submitted.

McDermott agreed, ruling that admission of any of the pornographic material would cause an unbalance in the fairness of the trial.

Also ruled out was a video found on Boy A’s phone which appeared to show Boy B hitting a stone block with a stick re-enforced with steel bars. “Holy shit. That’s f**ked,” Boy A could be heard saying as he zoomed the camera on the damage caused to the block.

“I don’t see any relevance other than attempting to draw an inference which could not be justified,” McDermott ruled.

He made the same ruling regarding evidence of internet searches by Boy B for various types of knives and for a Youtube video entitled, “My Girlfriend Tortured, Stabbed and Starved Me”.

Among the vast amount of evidence collected by gardaí were several references to satanism. In Boy B’s room, gardaí found a copybook laying out the rules of a “satanic cult” he had set up. There was a list of the groups’ members, including both accused, as well as the cult rules:

“Only pledge hosts can give pledges.

“Don’t talk about it.

“Act normally like nothing happened.

“No talking about Jesus or God, only Satan.”

Unprompted, Boy B had told gardaí during his sixth interview that the “cult” was actually a homework club. Participants would share their homework with each other if they had forgotten to do it, he explained. The reference to satanism was to dissuade other classmates from wanting to join.

Satanism arose again when during one interview Daly asked Boy B if May 14th, the day Ana was murdered, had any relevance. “That’s doomsday, isn’t it?” the detective asked.

Before the interview Daly had put the date into Google and was brought to a website called “Satan’s rapture” which featured a calendar stating the world would end on May 14th. The boy said the date held no significance for him and he was not familiar with the satanic calendar.

At another point in his interviews, Boy B described seeing a “pentagram”, a symbol associated with satanism, in Glenwood House.

Before the start of the case prosecutors and investigators debated the relevance of the references to satanism. Detectives had discovered little to no evidence of motivation for Ana’s murder; perhaps an interest in the occult might provide an explanation. In the US in the 1980s there were a series of violent crimes linked to satanism, leading to what became known as the “satanic panic” among the general public (it was later established many of the crimes had little or no link to satanism). Closer to home, the murder of a seven-year-old boy in 1973 in Palmerstown, Dublin was suspected by some investigators as having a satanic link.

There were several drawbacks to the satanism theory however. Pentagrams, like crudely drawn swastikas, are commonly used to deface derelict buildings and Boy B’s homework club explanation for the “cult” was corroborated by several classmates

In the end the prosecution decided not to place significant relevance on the satanism material. The jury would hear most of it in passing during the run of evidence but it would not form a central plank of the prosecution case.

The case before the jury

Even without much of the mobile phone evidence, the prosecution had built an extremely strong case against Boy A. It consisted of three main elements. The CCTV of him in the park, the forensic evidence linking him to the scene and the lies he told gardaí, especially those about being beaten up by two unidentified assailants.

The case against Boy B also had its strengths but was less clear cut. The prosecution were relying almost completely on his garda questioning, to the extent that they made the unusual decision to show almost the entirety of his videos of interview, 16 hours worth, to the jury.

Jurors normally receive only written transcripts of interviews but the prosecution believed it was vital for them to see Boy B’s demeanour and the evolution of his story over the eight sessions (only snippets of Boy A’s interviews were read out as he declined to answer most of the detectives’ questions).

The entire case against Boy B would essentially boil down to one issue: Did he believe Boy A when he said this or did he think he was joking?

Nevertheless, it only got them so far. Boy B was shown repeatedly lying to gardaí but there was zero forensic evidence linking him to the killing. In order to prove murder, the prosecution needed to prove he knew the plan that day was to kill Ana. To do this they relied heavily on the admission by Boy B that Boy A had asked him a month previously if he wanted to kill the girl.

The entire case against Boy B would essentially boil down to one issue: Did he believe Boy A when he said this or did he think he was joking? If the former was true Boy B was guilty, if it was the latter, he was innocent.

Being at the scene of a murder is not a crime, the jury would be repeatedly told. Nor is failing to intervene to stop a murder.

After more than six weeks of evidence, the prosecution closed their case. Neither Boy A or B gave evidence. Nor did they call any witnesses in their own defence. This was their right, the jury would be reminded. The onus was on the prosecution to prove their guilt, not the defence to prove their innocence.

Before closing speeches began there was some legal argument about the possibility of alternative verdicts being put before the jury. There had been some speculation lawyers for one or both of the boys would ask that the jury be allowed consider a manslaughter verdict as well as the murder verdict. However there was no such application from either party.

However after the jury began deliberations Gageby asked the judge to inform the jury the option of manslaughter was still open to them. McDermott refused following objections from the prosecution.

This left only the question of whether the jury would be allowed consider an alternative verdict against Boy B of impeding the prosecution of Boy A through his lies in interview. After considering the matter the judge ruled the offence did not apply as Boy B’s interviews could not be used against Boy A in evidence anyway. No alternative verdicts would be put before the jury.

The boys’ defences would finally become clear when their lawyers delivered their closing speeches.

In a speech lasting less than an hour, Gageby focused on what he said was a lack of evidence that Boy A planned to kill Ana. He never overtly said his client was connected to the girl’s death but he conceded that the jury might decide Boy A was present when the injuries were inflicted on Ana. “But is there any real evidence that he planned any of this?,” he asked.

The barrister also alluded to the idea, without directly stating it, that Boy A and Ana engaged in consensual sexual activity. Glenwood House was probably used by young people for “romantic trysts” as evidenced by the presence of condom wrappers on the ground, he said. Pathology evidence showed injuries to Ana’s genitals but it couldn’t be established if these occurred through non-consensual activity.

Counsel added it “can’t be ruled out” that a neck swab taken from Ana showing male DNA did not result from “casual intimacy”.

He said the case was based almost entirely on circumstantial evidence. “This has to be very carefully weighed.”

The barrister said Boy A came from a “decent, hard-working family”. This is not a defence, he said, but is highly relevant to determining if Boy A planned to kill.

He also warned the jury against over-interpreting the material found on his client’s phone.

“We know young people have many devices and interests and frequently have unlimited ability to look for and find things of interest. If you took any 13 or 14-year-old-boy and did a complete trawl through their devices, what are the chances that you find something, one or two small things, that are unpleasant?”.

Referring to Boy B’s claim of Boy A saying he wanted to kill Ana, counsel said there is nothing to suggest this was anything more than a joke. Irish people tend to use “extravagant” language, Gageby said. “Have your parents never told you they’d kill you if you come home late again?”.

In any event, jurors couldn’t consider it as evidence against his client because it had come from Boy B’s interview.

Colgan, in his closing speech for Boy B, repeated his criticisms of the nature of the garda interviews. He also suggested blame for Ana’s death lay squarely with Boy A.

There was no way Boy B would be stupid enough to call for Ana and walk her through a park full of CCTV cameras if he knew the plan was to murder her. Boy B lied to gardaí, counsel conceded, but he did so because he was traumatised by what he saw in Glenwood House.

He was also scared of Boy A, who was bigger and stronger than him and knew martial arts.

Colgan dismissed the references to the satanic club as “sensationalist” evidence. He concluded by telling the jury they must find Boy B not guilty if they believed he had no knowledge of a plan to kill Ana.

Jury deliberations and verdict

The jury found the two 14-year-old boys guilty of the murder of Ana after 14 and a half hours of deliberations, making them the youngest people in the history of the State to be convicted of murder.

Boy A was also convicted of the murder and violent sexual assault of the 14-year-old girl.

In criminal trials there is a lot of talk by the participants about facts and the truth but such trials are often not very good at finding either. Instead they are effective at determining one very narrow question: Is there enough evidence to show beyond a reasonable doubt an accused committed an offence? The jury in the trial of Boys A and B determined that there was. But it could not determine why Ana was murdered.

But it could not determine why Ana was lured to an abandoned house and beaten to death. It wasn’t the job of the jury to decide on the boys’ motivations. That’s a job for any probation and psychological experts who may be asked by the judge to assess the boys before sentence.

“Ana loved to dance”

Throughout the trial there was widespread public anger, much of it expressed on social media, that some of the most intimate details of Ana Kriégel’s life was being put on display while Boys A and B enjoyed complete anonymity.

Many wondered if the boys would be named on conviction. They won’t be. It will remain a criminal offence to ever identity them as Ana’s murderers. The teens will continue to be known publicly as Boy A and Boy B, the terms journalists settled on just before the trial began.

Ana Kriegel.

Many wondered if the boys would be named on conviction. They won’t be

We know from the evidence that, while Boy A is an unusual child he had never been in trouble with gardaí and did not drink or take drugs. He was tall for his age and skilled in martial arts.

He spent a large amount of time online and liked horror movies, special effects and drawing. He also played a lot of video games.

His co-accused described him to gardaí as “strange”, “weird” and “not a rational thinker.”

Regarding Boy B several witnesses gave evidence he was an unusually bright boy. He excelled as a student in primary school, despite a lack of focus on academics in his home. His marks started to drop in secondary school as he struggled with the increased homework load.

He loved to make things with his hands and was regarded as particularly skilled with technology. Like Boy A he liked computer games but showed little interest in social media. Twice his father had bought him a smart phone and twice he had lost it.

Dr Humphries testified Boy B preferred the company of younger children as he finds them less demanding. He described this as “unusual but not deviant in any way.”

Despite his father’s best efforts, Boy B did not like sports. He preferred Pokemon and Japanese cartoons.

His father described him as someone who was “hungry for friendship” and someone who believed everything his friends told him.

Humphries said he was friends with Boy A because it gave him “kudos”. He said, “Doing things with [BOY A]made him a bigger presence.”

After his arrest Boy A called Boy B one of his best friends, a sentiment not shared by the other teen. Boy B told gardaí the two were not close friends following a recent falling out over a set of keys. The court heard evidence he didn’t trust Boy A. He told one friend he feared Boy A might “snake him” or set him up following the murder. Before Ana’s body was found he cast doubt on Boy A’s claim that two unidentified men had caused the injuries to him. Boy B told gardaí he believed Ana caused the injuries.

The murder, or perhaps the investigation, seems have been the end of any friendship between the two. During the course of the trial the boys appeared to make a point of not interacting; they sat separately and filed out of court everyday in separate groups.

Ana “spent hours in our front room, listening to music, practising her moves,” her mother said

We can say a lot more about Ana Kriégel. Her mother said she was a girl who loved to dance. She was part of the Leixlip based troope Dance LA, whose members, decked in red headscarves and silver sequins formed a guard of honour at her funeral. Ana “spent hours in our front room, listening to music, practising her moves,” her mother said.

We can say Ana was a great singer and wanted to learn how to play guitar. We can say her Siberian strength and height made her an incredible swimmer. We can say that she loved to volunteer for things and shortly before her death Ana agreed to model in a fashion show organised by older classmates to raise money for charity.

Ana never lost touch with her Russian roots. A Russian flag and a matryoshka doll were placed on her coffin. Geraldine and Patric had announced their adoption of Ana in 2006 by handing their friends a similar doll containing her picture.

We can say she also loved her holidays to France, symbolised by the presence of a miniature Eiffel Tower on her coffin.

And we can say Ana loved her family dearly and was loved dearly in return. We can say she was someone who, as her funeral heard, was never happier than when she was curled up with her mother on a Sunday “watching some beautiful fairytale princess movie while munching her favourite food, popcorn”.