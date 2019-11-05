Ana Kriegel murder: Boy A sentenced to life, Boy B sentenced to 15 years

A boy convicted of the murder and aggravated sexual assault of a 14-year-old Ana Kriégel last year has been sentenced to life with a review period after 12 years for her murder.

The teen, known as Boy A, was also sentenced to 12 years for her aggravated sexual assault which will run alongside the murder sentence.

His co-accused, known as Boy B, was sentenced to 15 years for Ana’s murder with a review after eight years.

The teenagers are the youngest people in the history of the State to be convicted of murder.

They were 13 when they murdered Ana in Glenwood House at Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan on May 14th, 2018.

They were convicted by unanimous jury verdicts in June following a seven-week trial. Boy A was also convicted of Ana’s aggravated sexual assault in a manner that involved serious violence.

This morning at the Central Criminal Court Mr Justice Paul McDermott told both boys they will have to serve long periods of detention but will one day have the opportunity to return to their families and communities “when you are still relatively young men.”

“When that will be is not yet determined but much is based on you behaviour and attitude during your detention.”

Addressing Boy A, the judge said he took Ana’s life and subjected her to a terrifying assault. He told Boy B he “actively and knowingly” took part in her killing.

“You will have to carry the guilt and shame of your involvement for the rest of your lives.

‘Opportunity’

“Her family will have to bear their grief for the rest of their lives. At least you will have the opportunity to reconstruct yours in a positive way.”

“Will you take it?”

“You have the opportunity for a future and second chance, something you so wrongfully and cruelly denied to Ana.

Mr Justice McDermott said Ana’s life was of “supreme importance” and her family will suffer her loss for the rest of their lives. He said she was a healthy young girl who had her whole life before her and t her short life should not be defined by this crime.

She lived her life “with energy, fun, imagination, love, dancing and music.”

The judge said there is little guidance for the sentencing of children for murder because “thankfully” so few cases have come before the courts.

During a lengthy judgment laying out the relevant law, he noted he could impose a life term but that it was not mandatory in the case of minors. He also noted he does not have the power to impose a partly suspended sentence.

The judge said he does have the power to impose a custodial sentence which can be reviewed in a specific number of years. In the case of children custodial sentences should be imposed “as a last resort”, he said.

He said the age of a youth offender provides a substantial degree of mitigation, even in the most serious of cases.

The teens, who are now 15 years old, will remain in Oberstown child detention campus until they turn 18 after which they will go to an adult prison to serve the balance of their sentence.

The Central Criminal Court has heard Boy A now accepts he caused Ana’s death but continues to deny sexually assaulting her.

Boy B does not accept the unanimous jury verdict that found him guilty of murder.

It was the State’s case that Boy B lured Ana to an abandoned farmhouse near her home where she was attacked and sexually assaulted by Boy A who was laying in wait. The court heard investigators have still not established a motive for the murder.