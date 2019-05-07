Ana Kriégel trial told of boy acting ‘like a rabbit caught in the headlights’

A boy was seen acting “like a rabbit caught in the headlights” in the period after 14-year-old Ana Kriégel went missing, the trial of two teens accused of her murder has heard.

It is the prosecution case that one boy, Boy B, lured Ana from her home at 5pm on May 14th, 2018, on the pretence of meeting his best friend, Boy A, who Ana was “interested” in.

The prosecution has also argued that Boy A then allegedly violently sexually assaulted and murdered her in a derelict farmhouse as Boy B watched.

Boy A has pleaded not guilty to the murder and sexual assault “involving serious violence” of Anastasia Kriégel on May 14th, 2018, at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan in Dublin.

Boy B has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Ms Kriégel on the same date.

The accused were 13 at the time of the alleged offence and are 14 now.

Their trial before the Central Criminal Court is expected to last another five weeks.

A park ranger in a local park told prosecuting counsel Brendan Grehan SC he was on duty and making a cup of tea in his hut when there was a knock at the door at about 6.35pm.

He opened the door to a man who told him his son had just been attacked in the park. “He was a bit irate,” the witness said. “He said ‘my son is after getting jumped on by two fellas, big fellas’.”

The ranger gave the man his phone so he could call the Garda. “I heard him starting off complaining about his son being jumped on, and he wasn’t happy with the situation.”

The witness said as the man spoke to gardaí, he walked over to the man’s jeep where he saw a “young lad” sitting in the front seat who he presumed was the man’s son. “He looked like he was in a fight.”

He said the boy told him he’d “got a bit of a hiding” but didn’t seem like he wanted to engage in further conversation.

The boy had blood on his shirt, trousers and fingers and had a small amount on his face, the witness said.

“His hands were really going, they were shaking,” the ranger said. “ The witness agreed that in his Garda statement he described the boy as seeming “like a rabbit caught in the headlights”.

The trial also heard from a local GP who examined Boy A on May 16th, 2018, two days after Ana went missing and one day before her body was found.

Boy A told the doctor he had been attacked. The doctor said he treated him for injuries consistent with an assault including bruising to his chest and swelling to his right knee.

The trial continues this afternoon before a jury of eight men and four women.