Ana Kriégel trial told insulation tape found in home of boy

Insulation tape of the same brand found around Ana Kriégel’s neck was found in the home of one of the boys accused of her murder, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

The trial heard gardaí searched the home of Boy B on May 24th, a week after Ana was allegedly murdered and left in a abandoned farmhouse in Lucan. The 14-year-old’s body was found with a long piece of Tescon brand insulation tape partially wrapped around her neck.

Sergeant Ronan Dunne said he was instructed by the senior investigator, Inspector Mark O’Neill, to conduct a search of Boy B’s family home. He said he was told to carry out the search with “utmost discretion”.

Rental cars were used instead of garda cars and the search team wore plain clothes.

A number of electronic items were taken for analysis from the main house. Gardaí also searched a shed in the back garden.

Sgt Dunne said Boy B’s father informed him it was used as a tool shed and his son also used it to “make things”.

Gardaí seized a roll of Tescon tape from the shed. Boy B’s father told gardaí it was specialised insulation tape which he had purchased for €35 some months ago. He said he could not remember where he bought it.

Detective Garda Damien O’Reilly showed one of the items made by the boy to the court. He told Damien Colgan SC, defending Boy B, that Tescon tape appeared to have been used in its construction.

Semen staining

Earlier on Monday, the trial heard that an analysis of semen staining found on Ana’s top provided a match to the DNA of a Boy A.

Marce Lee-Gorman of Forensic Science Ireland said she found semen in two areas of a black strap top which was found near the 14-year-old girl’s body in a derelict farmhouse on May 17th, 2018, three days after she went missing.

She analysed the two areas and found DNA from skin cells and semen. The DNA matched Boy A and Ana. There was also DNA from a third unidentified source.

Ms Lee-Gorman told Brendan Grehan SC, prosecuting, she considered two possibilities: first that the DNA was from Ana, Boy A and a third person or that it was from three unidentified persons.

She judged that the first possibility is statistically “1,000 million” times more likely than the second.

There were several areas of damage to Ana’s top, the witness said. Force would have been required to cause this damage and the top cannot be worn in its current condition.

The areas of damage were analysed for skin cells belonging to someone other than Ana. Cells belonging to a male were found but it was not possible to determine their source, the court heard.

She also outlined damage to a bra found at the scene. The front strap was torn apart, Ms Lee-Gorman said.

That fabric is made from sturdy material, she said. “It would take a lot of manipulation and pulling and tugging to separate it. It was completely torn.”

Damaged

The hooks at the back were also stretched out and bent. A male DNA profile was found on the garment but its source could not be determined.

DNA from an unidentified male was also found on Ana’s other underclothes, the witness said but its source could not be determined.

No semen was found on the other garments. These items were also undamaged “aside from normal wear and tear.”

It is the prosecution case that Boy B, lured Ana from her home at 5pm on May 14th, 2018 on the pretence of meeting Boy A, who Ana was “interested” in. Boy A then allegedly violently sexually assaulted and murdered her in the derelict farmhouse as Boy B watched.

Boy A has pleaded not guilty to the murder and sexual assault “involving serious violence” of Ana Kriégel on May 14th, 2018, at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan in Dublin.

Boy B has pleaded not guilty to the murder of the girl on the same date.

The accused were 13 at the time of the alleged offence and are now aged 14.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of eight men and four women.