Ana Kriégel trial told accused’s DNA found in semen staining

An analysis of semen staining on the top worn by Ana Kriégel provided a match to the DNA of a boy accused of her murder and violent sexual assault, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Marce Lee-Gorman of Forensic Science Ireland said she found semen in two areas of a black strap top which was found near the 14 year old’s body in a derelict farmhouse on May 17th, 2018, three days after she went missing.

She analysed the two areas and found DNA from skin cells and semen. The DNA matched Boy A and Ana.

There was also DNA from a third unidentified source.

Ms Lee-Gorman told Brendan Grehan SC, prosecuting, she considered two possibilities: first that the DNA was from Ana, Boy A and a third person or that it was from three unidentified persons.

She judged that the first possibility is statistically “1,000 million” times more likely than the second.

There were several areas of damage to Ana’s top, the witness said. Force would have been required to cause this damage and the top cannot be worn in its current condition.

The areas of damage were analysed for skin cells belonging to someone other than Ana. Cells belonging to a male were found but it was not possible to determine their source, the court heard.

She also outlined damage to a bra found at the scene. The front strap was torn apart, Ms Lee-Gorman said.

That fabric is made from sturdy material, she said. “It would take a lot of manipulation and pulling and tugging to separate it. It was completely torn.”

The hooks at the back were also stretched out and bent. A male DNA profile was found on the garment but its source could not be determined.

DNA from an unidentified male was also found on Ana’s other underclothes, the witness said but its source could not be determined.

No semen was found on the other garments. These items were also undamaged “aside from normal wear and tear.”

It is the prosecution case that Boy B, lured Ana from her home at 5pm on May 14th, 2018 on the pretence of meeting Boy A, who Ana was “interested” in. Boy A then allegedly violently sexually assaulted and murdered her in the derelict farmhouse as Boy B watched.

Boy A has pleaded not guilty to the murder and sexual assault “involving serious violence” of Ana Kriégel on May 14th, 2018, at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan in Dublin.

Boy B has pleaded not guilty to the murder of the girl on the same date.

The accused were 13 at the time of the alleged offence and are 14 now.

The trial continues this afternoon before Mr Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of eight men and four women.