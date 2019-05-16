Ana Kriégel trial: Boy’s phone accessed online material on ‘torture methods’, court told

A phone belonging to a boy accused of the murder and violent sexual assault of 14-year-old Ana Kriégel accessed information online relating to “torture methods” and searched for “abandoned places in Lucan” in the months before her death, his trial has heard.

Boy A has pleaded not guilty to the murder and sexual assault “involving serious violence” of Ana Kriégel on May 14th, 2018, at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan in Dublin.

Boy B has pleaded not guilty to the murder of the girl on the same date.

The two accused were 13 at the time of the alleged offence and are both 14 now.

It is the prosecution case that Boy B lured Ana from her home at 5pm on May 14th, 2018 on the pretence of meeting Boy A, who Ana was “interested” in.

Boy A then allegedly violently sexually assaulted and murdered her in the derelict farmhouse in Lucan as Boy B watched, the prosecution claims.

Detective Garda Thomas Doyle told prosecuting counsel Gerardine Small BL that Boy A was interviewed a number of times after his arrest on May 24th. In one of the interviews gardaí showed the boy a number of screenshots of search results which had been taken from the boy’s phone.

One of the screenshots showed a result for “15 most gruesome torture methods in history”. Others results included “horror movies that will blow everyone away”, “Ouija Board in haunted Asylum (warning)”, “Until Dawn, get Jessica’s clothes off” and “sexiest video games characters of 2017”.

Detective Garda Marcus Roantree told the boy he was “particularly interested” in the torture methods result. He said it was accessed on February 14, 2018.

Boy A said he was looking for horror movies online. He said he was interested in ghost horror movies. He denied he was interested in torture horror movies.

The court also heard evidence of a search for “abandoned places in Lucan” earlier in the year was also put to the boy.

The trial at the Central Criminal Court continues before Mr Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of eight men and four women.