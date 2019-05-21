Ana Kriégel trial: Boy B interviews may not be used against Boy A, jury told

The prosecution in the trial of two boys accused of the murder of 14-year-old Ana Kriégel may not use the interviews given by Boy B as evidence against Boy A, the jury has been told.

The jury is currently watching video interviews conducted with Boy B on May 24th, 2018, a week after Ms Kriégel’s body was found in an abandoned farmhouse in Lucan, Co Dublin.

It is the prosecution case that Boy B, lured Ms Kriégel from her home at 5pm on May 14th, 2018 on the pretence of meeting Boy A, who Ana was “interested” in. Boy A then allegedly violently sexually assaulted and murdered her in the derelict farmhouse as Boy B watched.

In his first interview with detectives, Boy B told detective he was repeatedly asked by Boy A to call for Ms Kriégel on his behalf on the day she went missing. He said Boy A called to his house after school and they chatted in his room. “Around this time was when he asked me to call for Ana Kriégel,” Boy B told gardaí. “At first I said no but then he started saying please, please, please. At last I agreed.”

On Tuesday, Mr Justice Paul McDermott told the jurors he wanted to emphasise that the prosecution may not rely on evidence obtained from Boy B during interview as part of its case against Boy A. Evidence given by Boy B in interview can only be used as evidence against that accused, he said.

Boy A has pleaded not guilty to the murder and sexual assault “involving serious violence” of Ms Kriégel on May 14th, 2018, at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan in Dublin. Boy B has pleaded not guilty to the murder of the girl on the same date. The accused were 13 at the time of the alleged offence and are 14 now. The trial continues on Tuesday afternoon before Mr Justice McDermott and a jury of eight men and four women.