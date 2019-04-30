Ana Kriégel murder trial: victim lured to her violent death

Ana Kriégel was lured to her violent death by two best friends, one of whom violently sexually assaulted her before killing her, it is alleged.

One of the 14-year old boys accused of murdering Ms Kriégel last year had a backpack containing gloves, kneepads, shin guards and a homemade “zombie-type mask,” the Central Criminal Court heard on Tuesday.

Boy A has pleaded not guilty to the murder and sexual assault “involving serious violence” of Ms Kriégel on May 14th, 2018 at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan in Dublin.

Boy B has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Ms Kriégel on the same date.

The trial at the Central Criminal Court is expected to last up to six weeks.

Opening the case this morning, prosecuting counsel Brendan Grehan SC gave an outline of the expected evidence. Both boys were about six months younger than Ms Kriégel at the time of her death in May 2018.

Gardaí searching for Ms Kriégel discovered her body in a vacant farm house on May 17th, 2018.

Her body was naked except for socks and a “very distinctive” ligature was around her neck made from builder’s tape.

The scene was bloody and there were blood splatters. Her clothes, which had signs of being forcibly removed were scattered around the room. He phone was also there, broken into two pieces.

Injuries

Her death was caused by severe head and neck injuries. She also had injuries suggesting attempted penetration of her vagina. The pathologist judged she had been violently sexually assaulted.There had been a struggle in the room , the court heard.

Ms Kriégel had been reported missing three days earlier at 9pm by her parents Geraldine and Patrick.

“People going missing all the time. It’s rare a criminal act is the cause of someone going missing,” counsel said.

Ms Kriégel was last seen at 5pm that day when she left her house in the company of Boy B and was also seen in a nearby park with this boy.

Her mother later tried unsuccessfully to contact her by phone. It was very unusual for Ms Kriégel not to respond to calls or texts from her mother.

It was also not normal for her to hang around with Boy B, counsel said.

Her mother began to worry and within a short time, at about 5.45pm, she went looking for her in the nearby park. The prosecution says Ms Kriégel was already dead at this stage.

The family continued to try find her before reporting the matter to Lucan Gardai just after 9pm that evening.

The gardaí went to Boy B’s address where they spoke to him and his mother. Boy B gave many different accounts to gardaí, counsel said. He first told gardaí he called for Mr Kriégel earlier then went to the park where he had last seen her.

“Significantly” he did not mention Boy A, counsel said.

Sightings

Over the following days the search intensified and gardaí followed up alleged sightings in places such as Dundrum and Dublin Airport.

Boy B then told gardaí he called to Ms Kriégel on behalf of Boy A. He said Ms Kriégel was “interested” in Boy A and Boy A wanted to tell her he wasn’t interested in her.

Boy B told gardaí after a short conversation in the park Ms Kriégel went one way and Boy A went another.

Gardaí then contacted Boy A who gave a different account. “Divergences began to emerge,” counsel said.

“But bear in mind they were 13-year-old boys. “At the time there was no suggestion, other than her being missing, that foul play had occurred.”

Gardaí checked the large amount of CCTV cameras in the park but many did not function. They were able track her phone as being in the park at 5.30pm on the day she went missing.

The house where she was found was 3km away, about 30 minutes walk.

Witnesses reported see Boy A with injuries and a limp in the area around 5.30pm. He later said he had been attacked and mugged by two men and made a statement about this to gardaí. He said the mugging happened after he left Ms Kriégel.

Counsel said this was a made-up story and he got those injuries in the struggle with Ms Kriégel.

Forensic evidence

The case against him relies on the lies he told about his movements and “compelling, coercive” forensic DNA evidence.

His DNA was found on the tape around her neck and in semen found on her top, counsel said. In addition, various items found in Boy A’s house also connected him to the murder.

These include a distinctive backpack containing gloves, kneepads, shin guards and “perhaps most chillingly” a homemade “zombie-type mask.” He was seen wearing this backpack in the park.

Counsel said there is no innocent explanation to explain these facts.

The prosecution said Boy B assisted in the murder and knew it was going to happen. Mr Grehan said he lured Ms Kriégel out, knowing they were going to meet Boy A at a “dirty, dark derelict” house that Boy A knew was empty.

He said Boy B sourced the builders tape and “voyeuristically” watched what happened to Ms Kriégel. He also helped in the cover-up by lying to gardaí, counsel said.

“All of these matters come from [Boy B’s] own mouth, incrementally over time.” He said his claim that he did not know what was going to happen is simply not credible.

Both accused were “good, if not best friends” at the time and Ms Kriégel knew them both.

Counsel said the jury will learn about the boys’ backgrounds and some unusual interests they had.

Regarding Ms Kriégel, counsel said her teenage years were difficult. She was bullied and called names. She sometimes engaged in “attention seeking behaviour” and “wanted to be noticed.”

He said “she craved friends and friendship and was for that reason vulnerable to people who wanted to take advantage of her.”

She was attending counselling and had completed a session on the day she went missing.

The trial will continue with its first witnesses this afternoon.