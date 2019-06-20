Ana Kriégel murder trial: The complete story - listen to part 3
The third instalment in a five part audio series retelling Crime Correspondent Conor Gallagher’s complete story of the trial and conviction of two 14-year-old boys
The evidence against Boy A accumulated quickly once he was charged. During the search of his house gardaí found a backpack in his bedroom containing gloves, knee pads, shinguards, a scarf-like “snood” and a home-made mask. This would soon become known among investigators as the “murder kit”.
