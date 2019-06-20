Ana Kriégel murder trial: The complete story - listen to part 2
The second instalment in a five part audio series retelling Crime Correspondent Conor Gallagher’s complete story of the trial and conviction of two 14-year-old boys
Ana Kriégel had been missing for two days when her search took in an area surrounding the abandoned Glenwood House. Garda Sean White went into the main house and, at the end of one of the corridors, he looked into what would later be designated Room 1. He saw a figure lying on the ground. It was Ana, naked except for her black socks.
