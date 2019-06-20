Ana Kriégel murder trial: The complete story - listen to part 1
The first instalment in a five part audio series retelling Crime Correspondent Conor Gallagher’s account of the trial and conviction of two 14-year-old boys
In May 2018 schoolgirl Ana Kriégel was lured from her home, brought to an abandoned house, sexually assaulted and murdered. A year later two 14-year-old boys were found guilty of her killing, becoming the youngest people in the history of the State to be convicted of murder. Listen to the story here.
