Ana Kriégel murder trial: judge restricts media reporting

A judge has restricted media reporting of the evidence in the trial of two boys accused of the murder of 14-year-old Ana Kriégel until a verdict is reached.

Just after lunch on Friday, Mr Justice Paul McDermott told the jury of eight men and four women the was “restricting” media coverage of the case until its conclusion.

He reminded the jury it should judge the case only on the evidence heard in court and it should ignore any media coverage or comment.

Boy A has pleaded not guilty to the murder and sexual assault “involving serious violence” of Ms Kriégel on May 14th, 2018 at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan in Dublin.

Boy B has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Ms Kriégel on the same date.

The accused, who are both aged 14 but were 13 at the time of the alleged murder, cannot be identified due to their age.

The trial continues.