Ana Kriégel murder trial: judge limits media reporting restrictions to one outlet

A judge has amended an previous order restricting reporting on the Ana Kriégel murder trial.

The Irish Times and other outlets can continue to report the case after Mr Justice Paul McDermott, at an evening sitting of the Central Criminal Court, varied his earlier order banning all reporting until the conclusion of the case.

The order now applies to just one media outlet he said.

Earlier, Mr Justice McDermott reminded the jury it should judge the case only on the evidence heard in court and that it should ignore any media coverage or comment.

Boy A has pleaded not guilty to the murder and sexual assault “involving serious violence” of Ms Kriégel on May 14th, 2018, at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan in Dublin.

Boy B has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Ms Kriégel on the same date.

The accused, who are both aged 14 but were 13 at the time of the alleged murder, cannot be identified due to their age.

The trial continues before a jury of eight men and four women.