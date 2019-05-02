Ana Kriégel murder trial: Full statements of Boy A and Boy B

The initial statements taken on May 15th, 2018 at Leixlip Garda Station from two boys accused of the murder of Ana Kriégel were read to the Central Criminal Court.

Boy A has pleaded not guilty to the murder and sexual assault “involving serious violence” of Ms Kriégel on May 14th, 2018 at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan in Dublin.

Boy B has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Ms Kriégel on the same date.

The accused, who are both aged 14 but were 13 at the time of the alleged murder, cannot be identified due to their age:

Statement of Boy A:

One of my best friends is Boy B. He’s in the same class as me. I recall yesterday I finished school at 3.45pm and walked home from school with Boy B.

When I got home my mum, dad and sister were already there. I got changed and had a cup of tea then I went out. I called over to Boy B’s house but he was doing some chores so I arranged to meet him in park when he was finished.

I was in the park for maybe a few minutes when Boy B came in. Ana Kriégel was with him when he came in.

She is in the same year. I don’t know her that well. It was the first time I was in the park with her.

We were walking very slowly. I was talking to Boy B, I remember talking about video games. I wasn’t really talking to Ana. She was on her phone a good bit, not talking but using it.

At one stage Ana said to me “I have something to ask you, I was wondering if you wanted to go out with me”. I was surprised. It came out of nowhere. I did have an idea she liked me because she did kind of ask me out at the start of school year.

I thought about it for a few minutes because I was going to say “No” and wanted to do it without hurting her feelings. The first time she asked me out was in school and when I said “No” she stormed off and I was trying to be considerate.

I said I was sorry but I wasn’t interested in her. She didn’t answer. She said nothing. She stayed there for a few minutes and walked off. I could tell she wasn’t happy. She looked annoyed and sad at the same time. She walked off in the direction she had come from and said nothing to me or Boy B after I told her I wasn’t interested.

Boy B was a little bit ahead of us. He might have heard the conversation but I can’t be sure. He was still in view, about five metres away from us. When she stormed off, me and Boy B kept walking on the way we had been going. I said to him “that was a bit random” and he said “yeah”. We walked further and he said he had to go.

He headed back in the same direction as Ana went. He said he had to go home for dinner. I said nothing to Ana to upset her except for declining her. Boy B was not upset either. I walked on further away from their direction.

I became aware of two men walking behind me. It didn’t feel right so I sped up. They also sped up. They caught up with me and one grabbed me by the shoulder and pulled me to the ground and they started to kick me.

I was winded from one of the kicks in the chest. I managed to get up and I kicked one in the head and they ran off.

The heavy lad was 5ft 8, stocky build like a rugby player. He was maybe 19/20 wearing dark tracksuit bottoms, white runners and a dark hoody. There was maybe white laces in the hoody. He had dark coloured hair, he may have had his ear pierced, which one I don’t know.

I can’t describe his face, roundish head. It was blurry for me. He had fringe across forehead. Neither of them spoke.

The second lad was tall and skinny about 6ft 1 and looked about same age as other lad. Same type of haircut, lighter in colour. He had a long face and a long nose and was wearing dark blue jacket and peak in a hood, was wearing light grey tracksuit bottoms and grey runners.

Neither were wearing gloves and both were wearing baggy track suits bottoms. I went home and my leg was hurting and I walked slowly.

I got home at about 6pm. I told my parents what had happened. My back is bruised, my leg were sore around my knees and had cut in left leg. My right leg is very painful, small bruising on my chest and my right arm which was previously hurt was damaged again, my lip was bleeding.

Nothing was stolen from me nor did they demand anything from me. Ana was wearing a black hoody with black leggings.

Statement of Boy B:

I called to a girl called Ana Kriégel at the request of my Boy A. He had asked me to call to her and bring her to the park to meet with him there. He told me he wanted to sort out some relationship issues with her.

So I called and got Ana and we walked through the pedestrian entrance on to the park.

Ana was very chatty. Ana wanted to know why Boy A wanted to meet her and I told her I would tell her when we got there.

We met him at the overflow car park then, we walked towards the changing rooms. I stayed behind them so they could talk. I could not really hear what they were saying, but I could hear their voices.

I let them continue on walking. I know that Boy B wanted to be clear to her that she was not of interest to him.

I turned back and went to the rear of the changing rooms. There is a water tap where I got a drink of water. I waited there a while as I was a little tired.

After I got the water, I came back around to the rear of the changing rooms and then walked across the car park and I noticed Ana was walking along the park toward where we had come from.

There were other people in the car park out walking but I did not see anyone else I recognised.

When I saw Ana this time I said “hey” but she didn’t really say anything, she looked really down, she seemed upset and she had her head down. I walked on in front of her but we did not really talk.

I did not see her or speak to her after that.

I am not sure where she went but it looked as if she went back towards the changing rooms. This was about 5.30pm or 5.40pm.

I know Ana had her phone on her and it was switched on because I saw her checking it once or twice and she also told me the time at one stage.

I did not see Ana or Boy A after that. I went straight home and did my homework. My father was home when I got back.

The first I heard there was a problem with Ana was when the gardaí called to our house asking about her.

I have no clue what happened to her.

* The statements have been edited to preserve the boys’ legal right to anonymity.