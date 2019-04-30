Ana Kriégel murder trial: Accused teenagers to be tried as adults

The trial of two 14-year-old boys for the murder of Ana Kriégel has heard they they are being tried as adults but jurors should keep their young ages in mind.

Opening the case Tuesday morning, prosecuting counsel Brendan Grehan SC told the jury of eight men and four women the trial involves “two children accused of the murder of a child.”

He said jurors have to keep the age of the participants to the forefront of their minds. Although certain protections are in place, both accused are being tried as adults meaning “all the rights and rules of the criminal justice system apply. They get no less or no more of a trial than anyone else.”

Some evidence will be direct such as “I saw X do Y.” Other evidence will involve jurors drawing an inference from facts, Mr Grehan said.

He said the onus is on the prosecution to prove guilt. “There is no onus on the defence at all.” It must discharge this burden “beyond a reasonable doubt” he said.

Before the case opened, Mr Justice McDermott warned the jury not to look up anything about the case online. “So many people do nowadays.” He told jurors they “are not detectives in the case.”

He said they should not discuss the evidence with family or friends and should ignore the news and newspapers.

One of the boys is also accused of the aggravated sexual assault of the 14-year-old girl whose body was found in a disused farmhouse in Dublin on May 17th, 2018.

Boy A has pleaded has not guilty to the murder and sexual assault “involving serious violence” of Ms Kriégel on May 14th, 2018 at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan in Dublin.

Boy B has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Ms Kriégel on the same date.

The trial at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin is expected to last up to six weeks.