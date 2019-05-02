Ana Kriégel murder trial: accused says she ‘asked him out’ before disappearance

A boy accused of murdering and sexually assaulting 14-year-old schoolgirl Ana Kriégel in May 2018 claimed she had “asked him out” before her disappearance but he rejected her, the Central Criminal Court has heard

The teen also told gardaí he was assaulted by two men just after leaving Ana’s company on May 14th, 2018, the day she went missing, leaving him with a limp and an injury to his arm.

This boy, Boy A, had told gardaí he asked Ana to meet him in a local park to talk about their “relationship issues”, Sergeant Aonghus Hussey told the court.

Sgt Dunne was in the park with Boy A, his co-accused Boy B and Boy A’s father on the day after Ana went missing.

Gardaí wanted the boys to show them the route they walked with Ana.

Sgt Hussey said as they walked, one of the other gardaí present said to Boy B that this route differed to one he has shown them earlier. Boy B appeared confused and unsure but continued on the route, Sgt Hussey told prosecution counsel Brendan Grehan SC.

Boy B walked on a short distance before stopping and saying this is as far as he’d gone with Ana. He said he let Ana and Boy A walk on to give them some privacy.

Sgt Hussey said he saw Boy A give Boy B “a look”. The garda said he was unhappy with this interaction and immediately felt something was wrong. He said he didn’t understand why the Boy A couldn’t tell him his exact movements.

He asked Boy A to walk on with him so he could point out where he had gone with Ana. The garda also asked Boy’s A father to walk a bit behind them in case the teen was embarrassed to say something about Ana in front of him.

Boy A told Sgt Hussey that as they walked the previous day, Ana had “asked him out” but he told her he wasn’t interested. She looked upset and turned and walked back in the direction they came, the boy told Sgt Hussey.

The boy said he walked on a bit “to clear his head”. He pointed to a spot about 20 yards up the path and where he said he had been attacked by two men.

“He told me two men attacked him, assaulted him and then they ran across the fields in a northerly direction,” Sgt Hussey said.

Sgt Hussey said he told the boy they would deal with that matter later. “I was only concerned about Ana’s safety at that point.” By that stage Ana had been missing for 24 hours, having been last seen at about 5.30pm the day before.

It is the prosecution case that another child, Boy B, lured Ana from her home on the pretence of meeting his best friend, Boy A, who Ana was “interested” in. Boy A then allegedly violently sexually assaulted and murdered her in a derelict farmhouse as Boy B watched.

Boy A has pleaded not guilty to the murder and sexual assault “involving serious violence” of Ms Kriégel on May 14th, 2018 at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan in Dublin.

Boy B has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Ms Kriégel on the same date.

The accused, who are both aged 14 but were 13 at the time of the alleged murder, cannot be identified due to their age.

The court heard gardaí were unhappy with the inconsistencies in the routes Boy B had shown them. As a result both boys were taken to Leixlip Garda station with their parents to give statements.

In his statement Boy B told gardaí he had “no clue” what happened to Ana after he left the park. He said he called to her house at 5pm on behalf of his friend Boy A who “wanted to sort out some relationship issues with her.”

Ana was “very chatty” on the way to the park, he said. She asked Boy B why Boy A wanted to see her. He responded that he would tell her when they got to the park. They met Boy A in the park and they started walking. Boy B walked behind Ana and Boy A to give them privacy, he said.

“I know that [BOY A]wanted to be clear with her that she was not of interest to him,” he said.

Boy B said he went off and got a drink from a nearby water fountain. He then saw Ana walking back the way they had come.

He said hello to her “but she didn’t really say anything. She looked really upset, really down. She had her head down.” This was at 5.30 or 5.40 pm, he said.

Boy B then left the park and went home to do his homework, he said. He told gardaí he didn’t know something was wrong until gardaí called to his house that night.

“I have no clue what happened to her,” he said.

The trial continues this afternoon before a jury of eight women and four men.