Ana Kriégel murder trial: accused says he was assaulted by two men

A boy accused of murdering and sexually assaulting 14-year-old schoolgirl Ana Kriégel told gardaí he had been assaulted by two men just after leaving her company on May 14th, 2018, the day she disappeared, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

This boy, Boy A, had told gardaí he had asked Ana to meet him in a local park to talk about their “relationship,” Sergeant Aengus Hussey told the court.

After they had a discussion Boy A, walked on ahead on his own “to clear his head”, he told gardaí.

He showed gardaí the point in the park where he left Ana and a point further on where he said he was assaulted by two men.

“He told me two men attacked him, assaulted him and then they ran across the fields in a northerly direction,” Sgt Hussey said.

Sgt Hussey said he told the boy they would deal with that matter later. “I was only concerned about Ana at that point.” By that stage Ana had been missing for 24 hours, having been last seen at about 5.30pm the day before.

It is the prosecution case that another child, Boy B, lured Ana from her home on the pretence of meeting his best friend, Boy A, who Ana was “interested” in.

Boy A then allegedly violently sexually assaulted and murdered her in a derelict farmhouse as Boy B watched.

Boy A has pleaded not guilty to the murder and sexual assault “involving serious violence” of Ms Kriégel on May 14th, 2018 at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan in Dublin.

Boy B has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Ms Kriégel on the same date.

The accused, who are both aged 14, but were 13 at the time of the alleged murder, cannot be identified due to their age.

Their trial continues this afternoon and is expected to last up to six weeks.