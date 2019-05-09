Ana Kriégel had ‘horrific death’ from blunt force trauma to head and neck, court hears

Ana Kriégel suffered a “horrific death” resulting from blunt force trauma to the head and neck, the trial of two boys accused of her murder has heard.

Former state pathologist Marie Cassidy spent Thursday morning detailing a list of over 60 areas of injury found on the 14-year-old’s body.

The two accused were excused from the court for the duration of Prof Cassidy’s evidence.

She told prosecuting counsel Brendan Grehan SC the body was found naked in a derelict building on May 17th, 2018 amid evidence of a violent assault.

There were “severe and extensive injuries” to the head and neck and attempted penetration of the vagina, Prof Cassidy said.

There was also evidence of asphyxia caused by broad pressure on the neck such as an arm hold, “or even a foot”. This alone could have caused her death, Prof Cassidy said. The tape found around Ana’s neck was not used to strangle her, she said.

There were four separate impacts to the skull but the bone was largely intact. The head injuries could have been caused by “a fairly heavy object with a small striking surface” or the corners of a bigger object.

There were extensive facial injuries which could have been caused by something “long and large and fairly heavy”. These blows would have knocked Ana out and could have been fatal on their own. She would have lost a large amount of blood.

A series of injuries to her arms indicate there was a struggle or she was trying to defend herself, Prof Cassidy said. Scratches to her body could have been caused by a struggle or her body being dragged.

Ana had eaten between two and four hours before but there was no way of telling the exact time of death, the witness said.

There were injuries suggesting attempted vaginal penetration. Prof Cassidy said she could not determine how these were caused or if they occurred in the course of “consensual” activity. The postmortem showed Ana was not previously sexually active , she said. She was a very healthy girl with no evidence of drugs or alcohol in her system.

Boy A has pleaded not guilty to the murder and sexual assault “involving serious violence” of Ana Kriégel on May 14th, 2018, at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan in Dublin. Boy B has pleaded not guilty to the murder of the girl on the same date.

The accused were 13 at the time of the alleged offence and are 14 now.

It is the prosecution case that Boy B, lured Ana from her home at 5pm on May 14th, 2018 on the pretence of meeting Boy A, who Ana was “interested” in. It is further the prosecution case that Boy A then allegedly violently sexually assaulted and murdered her in the derelict farmhouse as Boy B watched.

Prof Cassidy agreed with Damian Colgan SC, defending Boy B, that it was a “horrific death” which would have traumatised anyone who witnessed.

She agreed with counsel for Boy A, Patrick Gageby SC, that the tape found around her neck had left marks but had not been used to asphyxiate Ana.

The trial continues this afternoon at the Central Criminal Court before a jury of eight men and four women.