Ana Kriégel accused told gardaí of ‘horrifying’ attack in Dublin house, trial told

A boy accused of Ana Kriégel’s murder told detectives he saw his friend and co-accused choke the girl and take off her clothes as she pleaded with him to stop, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

During the fifth interview conducted after his arrest on May 24th, 2018, a week after Ana’s body was found in a derelict house in Lucan, Boy B told gardaí he went into the house with Ana and his co-accused Boy A. He said they went into a carpeted area of the house.

Asked if this was the room where Ana was murdered, Boy B said: “Yes. I looked in but didn’t go in.” He said he believed he was just at the house to support Boy A, “to just be there for him.”

He told gardaí he saw Boy A “flip her and choke her”. He continued, “When I saw that, I instantly knew what was happening and I was just shook.”

He said Boy A started taking off Ana’s clothes before looking back at the door where Boy B was standing. “I just sprinted away,” Boy B said. “He didn’t follow me.”

He said that’s when he heard Ana scream.

Detective Garda Donal Daly repeatedly implored the boy to tell the truth. He asked him to describe Boy A taking off Ana’s clothes.

“She was starting to cry a bit and she kept, like, saying ‘No, no, don’t do this’. Then he started taking off her clothes but I left before he got to take off her bra”

He told gardaí “it looked horrifying.” He said Boy A was on top of Ana choking her as he took off her clothes.

Det Garda Daly asked Boy B to draw and label a sketch of “exactly what happened.” At one point Boy B demonstration what he said he saw Boy A doing to Ana for the gardaí.

Asked “what was in the bag” belonging to Boy A, he said he didn’t know. “He didn’t show me.”

Boy B told gardaí he didn’t know anything about Ana being sexually assaulted.

The derelict house and farmyard on the Clonee Road, Lucan where the body of Ana Kriégel was found. File photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin.

He said builders tape which Det Gda Daly said had been used to strangle Ana might match tape he gave Boy A previously to build something. He said he had also used this tape to build things.

The jury has now finished watching the five interviews, comprising ten hours of footage, conducted with Boy B in the two days following his arrest.

It is the prosecution case that Boy B lured Ana from her home at 5pm on May 14th, 2018 on the pretence of meeting Boy A, who Ana was “interested” in. Boy A then allegedly violently sexually assaulted and murdered her in the derelict farmhouse as Boy B watched.

Boy A has pleaded not guilty to the murder and sexual assault “involving serious violence” of Ana Kriégel on May 14th, 2018, at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan in Dublin.

Boy B has pleaded not guilty to the murder of the girl on the same date.

The accused were 13 at the time of the alleged offence and are 14 now.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of eight men and four women.